June 25, 2019

Penn Museum to blast Gritty's playlist at outdoor cocktail party

Summer Nights happy hour series gets a new spin with curated playlists by local celebs

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Penn Museum is putting a new spin on its Summer Nights music series, starting Wednesday, June 26.

On select Wednesday evenings this summer, the 21-plus crowd is invited to spend happy hour in the museum's outdoor courtyard, while listening to a curated playlist by a local celeb.

First up is Gritty. The mascot's 40-song Memorial Day weekend playlist he made to kick off summer will be played. The eclectic mix includes songs from Celine Dion, ABBA and "Spongebob Squarepants."

RELATED: How do you move an ancient 25,000 pound sphinx? Very carefully | Museums in Philly offering free admission during Wawa Welcome America | Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

From 5 to 7 p.m., Summer Nights attendees can relax outdoors, sip on cocktails by the garden's marble fountain and take a stroll through the galleries. Admission is $5 and includes access to the museum.

Below are all the upcoming dates.

• June 26 – Music curated by Gritty
• July 17 – Music curated by Feminista Jones
• July 31 – Music curated by Brian Sims
• Aug. 7 – Music curated by Martha Graham Cracker

Summer Nights Series

Select Wednesdays
5-7 p.m. | $5 admission
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

