More News:

May 24, 2019

Gritty made this Memorial Day Weekend playlist to kick off summer

ABBA, Celine Dion, Nickelback, Spongebob, and LeAnn Rimes are just a few of the lucky songs included on "IT SUMMATIME Y'ALL"

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Gritty
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Flyers mascot "Gritty" during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Everyone's favorite Philadelphian just made you something that'll help ring in summertime in style.

The Flyers' mascot Gritty curated a 40-song playlist on Spotify called "IT SUMMATIME Y'ALL" to keep on the background during your BBQing, swimming, sun-bathing, and drinking festivities this Memorial Day Weekend.

RELATED: Here are the Top 12 Summer Bangers of all-time (and a whole lot more)  |  Things to do Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia

The playlist is a pretty hilarious compilation of tunes, starting with Weezer's "Island in the Sun" and ending with "Sweet Victory (As Heard on "Spongebob Squarepants") by David Glen Eisley and Bob Kulick.

And, according to Gritty, you have to listen to this *in order*, like any really good playlist.

"TWO HOURS OF SHEER ADRENALINE (if listened to in my strategically curated order)," the playlist description says.

Other hilarious additions include ABBA (can't help but think this is a wink to the Furnace Party, but maybe we're reaching), Nickelback, "Friday" by Rebecca Black, and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion.

As if we didn't know it already, Gritty is one of class and taste. Obviously.

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, Philadelphia! Enjoy:

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Gritty Philadelphia Twitter Spotify Jersey Shore Memorial Day Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Could the Eagles trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
jadeveon-clowney_052319_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved