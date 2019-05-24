Gritty made this Memorial Day Weekend playlist to kick off summer

Everyone's favorite Philadelphian just made you something that'll help ring in summertime in style.

The Flyers' mascot Gritty curated a 40-song playlist on Spotify called "IT SUMMATIME Y'ALL" to keep on the background during your BBQing, swimming, sun-bathing, and drinking festivities this Memorial Day Weekend.

The playlist is a pretty hilarious compilation of tunes, starting with Weezer's "Island in the Sun" and ending with "Sweet Victory (As Heard on "Spongebob Squarepants") by David Glen Eisley and Bob Kulick.

And, according to Gritty, you have to listen to this *in order*, like any really good playlist.

"TWO HOURS OF SHEER ADRENALINE (if listened to in my strategically curated order)," the playlist description says.

Other hilarious additions include ABBA (can't help but think this is a wink to the Furnace Party, but maybe we're reaching), Nickelback, "Friday" by Rebecca Black, and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion.

As if we didn't know it already, Gritty is one of class and taste. Obviously.

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, Philadelphia! Enjoy:

