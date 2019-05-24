More Culture:

May 24, 2019

Kendall Jenner's summery Apple Music playlist includes Tierra Whack

The model is too good for Sixers star Ben Simmons, but she likes Philadelphia's hottest rapper

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Tierra Whack Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

Tierra Whack, pictured here at the 2019 Billboard Power 100 Awards.

Philadelphia's next big rap star Tierra Whack has had her name, and her songs, on just about everyone's lips in the last six months. You can now add extremely famous person Kendall Jenner to that list.

Jenner, the fashion model who just broke up with Sixers star Ben Simmons after a season-long romance, released a new playlist with Apple Music on Friday. 

She bills the playlist, which is formally named "Kendall Jenner's Summer of ZAZA", as a "handpicked playlist of sunny, beach-ready songs" that she and her friends will be listening to this summer.

Whether anything the Jenners or Kardashians put out for general consumption actually comes from them, or was put through a ringer of public relations professionals, is never clear. What is clear: Tierra Whack's single "Wasteland" caught Jenner's ear.

Whack released "Wasteland", an effortless and melodic mid-tempo jam, during her Whack History Month line of singles earlier this year.

I absolutely recommend you listen below, if you haven't already:

As someone who takes his own musical tastes and takes way too seriously, Jenner (or her team) included a lot of great songs that I wouldn't have expected. Drugdealer's latest album is excellent from top to bottom, Unknown Mortal Orchestra is perpetually underrated, and KING's "Hey" is one of the best songs of the millennium that no one's listened to.

Jenner's playlist also includes one of two new singles from Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Jenner chose "That's A Rack", which he released last month.

If you're looking for a playlist to start your Memorial Day Weekend right, you could start in worse places:

You could also try what Gritty's listening to.

