PennDOT work to close some highway lanes in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties into the fall

Road resurfacing work will temporarily close traffic lanes in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties into the fall.

The travel restrictions begin Tuesday, July 7. From that date through Wednesday, Sept. 30, the following highway sections will be subject to lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

• Whitford Road between Burke Road and Boot Road in West Whiteland Township

• Route 401 (Conestoga Road) between Nantmeal Road and Moores Road in East Nantmeal Township

• Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) between Beidler Road and Mancill Mill Road in Upper Merion Township

Crews will also temporarily shutter a lane on the following streets weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between July 7 and Friday, Oct. 23:

• Route 73 (Big Road) between Hoffmanville Road and Church Road in New Hanover Township

• Fitzwatertown Road between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Beachwood Road in Upper Moreland Township

• Limerick Road between Sofia Court and Pheasant Road in Limerick Township

Two more restrictions will be in place until nearly Halloween. A lane on the following roadways will be closed between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from July 7 until Oct. 30:

• Route 29 (Main Street) between East Park Avenue and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough

• Route 152 (Baringer Avenue/Hilltown Pike) between Hilltown Pike and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Hilltown Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said crews would be applying high-friction surface treatment to the roads. All of the work areas will be flagged to drivers.

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