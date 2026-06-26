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June 26, 2026

PPA starts issuing speeding tickets using traffic cameras along Route 13 after warning period ends

Motorists who are flagged by the devices for going at least 11 mph over the 25 mph speed limit will be fined $100 or more.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Roads
Speed cameras Rt 13 Google Maps/Street View

Six traffic cameras along a stretch of Route 13 have been active since April and drivers will now be ticketed for speeding in those areas. Above, the intersection at 8300 Frankford Ave., one of the enforcement zones.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will start issuing speeding tickets using traffic cameras along a stretch of Route 13 in Northeast Philadelphia after a 60-day warning day ended Friday.

The monitoring devices at six intersections along the busy street are now flagging vehicles that are exceeding the 25 mph speed limit, issuing motorists fines of $100 for going between 11-19 mph over, $125 for 20-29 mph above and $150 for topping it by 30 mph or more.

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Speed trackers are located at 9900 Frankford Ave., 8300 Frankford Ave., 7000 Frankford Ave., 6400 Frankford Ave., 3100 Levick St. and 1200 Robbins St. Speeding tickets will not result in points against a driver's license.

Rt 13 speed camera mapProvided Image/Philadelphia Parking Authority

Six traffic cameras have been active since April along a stretch of Route 13, highlighted above in green.


The speed cameras were installed in April, modeled after a similar initiative along a 12-mile stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard. Gabe Roberts, acting executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said in a statement that the 40 monitors have reduced speeding along what was the city’s most dangerous road by 95%.

Route 13 is the latest corridor targeted by the city for its expanded speed reduction efforts. Similar enforcement began on Broad Street in November and near five school zones around the city in April.

“The city’s partnership with PPA to implement automated speed cameras along routes where we know the most speeding-related injuries and deaths occur is shown to be effective in saving lives,” said Michael A. Carroll, deputy managing director of the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems. “Revenue collected by PPA, above what covers automated enforcement program costs, is used to implement more traffic safety improvement programs in Philadelphia.”

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Roads Philadelphia Frankford Avenue Northeast Philadelphia PPA speed cameras

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