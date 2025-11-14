City starts ticketing speeding drivers on Broad Street with automated cameras

Drivers who exceed the 25 mph speed limit on Broad Street will now receive tickets in the mail, courtesy of the automated cameras mounted along the road.

Friday marks the end of the 60-day grace period the city initiated when the cameras were installed in September. Violators had previously received warnings for traveling at least 36 mph on the corridor, but are now eligible for fines. Those fees start at $100 for drivers who clock 11-19 mph over the limit and increase to $125 for 20-29 mph over and $150 for 30 mph or more past the limit.

The only stretch of Broad Street where the speed limit is higher than 25 mph is the area around the stadium complex, where it is 35 mph.

City officials say the automated ticketing system is intended to reduce car accidents on Route 611, which includes Broad Street and part of Old York Road. There were 206 fatal or serious injury crashes on the route between 2020 and 2024.

“Broad Street is one of the city’s busiest and most dangerous roads, and we’re taking steps to make it safer," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement back in September. "Speed cameras save lives."

The cameras mark an expansion of the enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard, which was implemented in 2020. Fatal and serious injury accidents have dropped by 21% since they were installed, according to the city, and speeding tickets have decreased by 93%.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.