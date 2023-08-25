More News:

August 25, 2023

'Forever chemicals' found in most Pennsylvania streams tested by U.S. Geological Survey scientists

Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County and Valley Creek in Chester County have the highest concentrations of PFAS in the state

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment PFAS
Streams PFAS Contamination Nancy Rokos/Imagn Content Services, LLC

At least one PFAS was found in 76% of Pennsylvania streams tested by the U.S. Geological Survey in 2019, a new study shows. Some of these so-called 'forever chemicals' have been linked to health issues.

The vast majority of Pennsylvania streams sampled four years ago by the U.S. Geological Survey were contaminated with "forever chemicals," according to a study published Friday. 

Researchers collected water samples from 161 streams and rivers in September 2019, and tested them for 33 types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They found that 76% of sampled streams contained at least one of these so-called "forever chemicals." 

PFAS are a group of 12,000 synthetic chemicals commonly used to make nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, firefighting foam, personal care products and household cleaning items. They also have been found in food, drinking water, and soil and groundwater near landfills. 

Many PFAS break down very slowly and can build up in people, animals and the environment over time, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That's why they're been dubbed "forever chemicals." 

High concentrations of some PFAS have been linked to thyroid problems, developmental delays, immune system issues, higher cholesterol levels, decreased fertility, high blood pressure in pregnant people and an increased risk of some cancers. 

The prevalence of PFAS in the environment has made made them a major concern for water quality, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Though scientists are particularly concerned about the impact of PFAS on drinking water, only untreated surface water — and no drinking water — was tested as part of the 2019 study. 

Still, researchers suggested better water treatment methods are needed to remove potential PFAS contamination from drinking water sourced from Pennsylvania's streams. 

The highest concentrations of PFAS were found in the Philadelphia region, but Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County and Valley Creek in Chester County were the only streams in the state that exceeded the EPA's proposed Hazard Index, which if implemented would enforce PFAS limits in drinking water. 

The contamination in Valley Creek was likely due to wastewater from an electronics manufacturer, researchers said. Contamination at Neshaminy Creek was likely from firefighting foam used at a former joint military base in Horsham, the Delaware Currents reported last year.

Other streams with high concentrations of PFAS included the Schuylkill River in Pottstown and at Falls Bridge in Philadelphia, Perkiomen Creek in Collegeville, Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford, Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia and Fort Washington, and Red Clay Creek in Kennett Square, the Inquirer reported.

Electronics manufacturing and water pollution control facilities were the top sources of PFAS contamination in urban waterways, researchers said. Combined sewage overflows located near oil and gas developments were the likely culprits of contamination in rural areas. 

"This is the first statewide study that associates electronics manufacturing as a source of PFAS in streams, which is likely an under-recognized, but significant source of PFAS contamination," said Sara Breitmeyer, a USGS chemist and lead author of the study. "The sources of environmental PFAS contamination are starting to be better understood thanks to studies like this. Our study contributes new information on PFAS sources to surface water in Pennsylvania, which will help regulatory agencies address the growing concerns of PFAS's ecological and human health impacts across the state." 

The most prevalent PFAS chemicals found in Pennsylvania's waterways are consistent with common PFAS detected in surface waters throughout the Northeast, the study found.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment PFAS Pennsylvania Rivers Waterways Stream Lakes Chemicals Geology

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chester County judge orders Bam Margera to wear alcohol-monitoring bracelet, attend AA meetings
bam margera chester county judge

Sponsored

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Eagles

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey on James Harden situation: 'It's not our first rodeo'
James-Harden-Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Celtics

Women's Health

Severe pregnancy complications have surged in Pennsylvania, and they're particularly prevalent in Philly
Pregnancy complications PA

Celebrities

'Jersey Shore' stars seen at Wawa locations in Cape May County
jersey shore wildwood wawa

Festivals

Free music festival in East Passyunk to feature dozens of Philly artists
East Passyunk Music Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved