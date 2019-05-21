More News:

May 21, 2019

Chester County Prison to test Swedish-style inmate units

With new grant, Pennsylvania is sending 12 corrections employees to Europe this summer to study corrections facilities overseas

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Prisons Research
Chester County prison Sweden Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via USA TODAY NETWORK

Pennsylvania will test a new kind of inmate-focused prison housing unit in Chester County later this year, styled after Sweden and Norway's more progressive prison systems.

The Chester County Prison will put new grant money towards testing a new kind of prison unit, one focused on a prisoner-first approach that Pennsylvania’s corrections secretary hopes can help reform the prison system.

John Wetzel, who has served as the state’s secretary of corrections since 2011, is using $163,000 in new grant money to send a dozen staff members to Sweden and Norway to research the Scandinavian countries’ prisons. The grants, announced last week, come from the Vera Institute of Justice, and the organization's Restoring Promise initiative.

When the staff members return from the trip this summer, they’ll be in charge of establishing a new housing unit at Chester County Prison, according to WESA, similar to previously successful prison units in Connecticut, among others.

At similar housing units in Connecticut, inmates were allowed to paint their cells, attend programs where they learn skills, both career-focused and creativity-focused, and have a back-and-forth conversations with their supervisors and “unit managers” about living conditions and experiences.

The goal of the program will be to research if a different approach to corrections can help reduce the recidivism rate in the United States, as it has overseas. Staff members will randomly assign inmates to the new housing unit.

Nearly two years ago, Wetzel toured prison facilities in Sweden and Norway, and also Germany.

At the time, Wetzel said he wished he could afford to bring his staff to Norway after touring the country’s prisons. The grant money is giving him that chance.

“If they gave us the opportunity to reimagine the system,” Wetzel said then, “I think it would look a lot more like Norway than like Pennsylvania.”

The research on the prison reforms will be done in tandem with Drexel University, according to WESA.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prisons Research Chester County Sweden Drexel University Criminal Justice Reform Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Carson Wentz is back, and practicing fully
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved