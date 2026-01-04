Pa. provisional ballot rejection rates dropped 11% after envelopes were redesigned

Counties that used a redesigned envelope for their provisional ballots in 2025 saw rejection rates drop by 11.3% when compared to last year, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt.

The new look adopted by 85% of counties indicates which fields are for voters and which are for election workers, and highlights where voters must sign. The drop from 4.96% to 4.4% doesn't include the nine counties that didn't use the new design or Chester County, which had a printing error in November that omitted third-party and independent voters from pollbooks.

The 11.3% figure is adjusted for voter turnout. More than 7 million Pennsylvanians voted in 2024 – which was a presidential election year – compared to 3.6 million in the 2025 off-year election.

"Our goal remains ensuring every registered voter in our Commonwealth can cast their vote and have it counted in every election," Schmidt said in a release. "As with the changes to mail ballot materials two years ago, these improvements resulted in more registered voters being able to make their voices heard in November's election."

Two years ago, the state conducted a voter education initiative and required counties to preprint the full year of mail ballot return envelopes. Mail ballot instructions and online application materials were also redesigned.

Five counties — Philadelphia, Berks, Butler, Mercer and Greene — worked with the state to craft the new envelopes to be more user friendly for both voters and poll workers.

"The purpose in leading the redesign effort was to reduce errors and have more votes counted, which is exactly what we achieved," said Omar Sabir, the chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners. "An 11% decrease in ballot rejections shows the real impact that thoughtful design can have on protecting voting rights across Pennsylvania."

The nine counties opting out of the new design were: Bedford, Bradford, Crawford, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Monroe and Wyoming.

