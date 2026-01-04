More News:

January 04, 2026

Pa. provisional ballot rejection rates dropped 11% after envelopes were redesigned

The new look, adopted by 85% of counties, highlights where voters must sign. Philadelphia helped lead the redesign effort.

By Whitney Downard, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
2026 Election Ballots
pa provisional ballots Megan Smith/Imagn Images

Pennsylvania counties that used a redesigned envelope for their provisional ballots in 2025 saw rejection rates drop by 11.3% when compared to 2024, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt. This file photo from November 2022 shows a worker processing ballots on Election Day in Philadelphia.

Counties that used a redesigned envelope for their provisional ballots in 2025 saw rejection rates drop by 11.3% when compared to last year, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt.

The new look adopted by 85% of counties indicates which fields are for voters and which are for election workers, and highlights where voters must sign. The drop from 4.96% to 4.4% doesn't include the nine counties that didn't use the new design or Chester County, which had a printing error in November that omitted third-party and independent voters from pollbooks.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 11.3% figure is adjusted for voter turnout. More than 7 million Pennsylvanians voted in 2024 – which was a presidential election year – compared to 3.6 million in the 2025 off-year election.

"Our goal remains ensuring every registered voter in our Commonwealth can cast their vote and have it counted in every election," Schmidt said in a release. "As with the changes to mail ballot materials two years ago, these improvements resulted in more registered voters being able to make their voices heard in November's election."

Two years ago, the state conducted a voter education initiative and required counties to preprint the full year of mail ballot return envelopes. Mail ballot instructions and online application materials were also redesigned.

Five counties — Philadelphia, Berks, Butler, Mercer and Greene — worked with the state to craft the new envelopes to be more user friendly for both voters and poll workers.

"The purpose in leading the redesign effort was to reduce errors and have more votes counted, which is exactly what we achieved," said Omar Sabir, the chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners. "An 11% decrease in ballot rejections shows the real impact that thoughtful design can have on protecting voting rights across Pennsylvania."

The nine counties opting out of the new design were: Bedford, Bradford, Crawford, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Monroe and Wyoming.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Tim Lambert for questions: info@penncapital-star.com.

Whitney Downard, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Read more 2026 Election Ballots Philadelphia Elections Voting Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.
Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Officials warn public after coyote injures person in Warwick Township

Coyote Chester County

Winter

'Winter Wonder' turns Longwood Gardens into a colorful indoor escape this winter

Indoor Gardens during Winter Wonder

Prevention

Inside the FDA's vaccine uproar and the push to overhaul the U.S. immunization system

FDA Vaccine Policy

TV

Meet Mandy Mango, the second Philly queen on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Mandy Mango RuPaul's Drag Race

Festivals

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival brings unlimited tastings in January

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved