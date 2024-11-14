Recount to begin in Pennsylvania's Senate race between Bob Casey and Dave McCormick

Pennsylvania's Senate race is going to a mandatory recount despite the Associated Press calling it last week for Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

McCormick leads incumbent Bob Casey by less than 30,000 votes. The margin is less than 0.5%, which triggers an automatic recount under Pennsylvania law. Casey has not conceded, letting Wednesday's deadline to waive his right to a recount pass.

Counties must begin the recount no later than Wednesday, Nov. 20, and finish by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Results cannot be shared until Wednesday, Nov. 27. The recount is expected to cost taxpayers at least $1 million.

There are 80,521 ballots – they include 60,366 provisional and 20,155 mail-in or absentee ballots – that county election boards have not finalized as eligible to be counted, the Pennsylvania Department of State said.

"Senator-Elect McCormick's lead is insurmountable, which the AP made clear in calling the race," a spokesperson for McCormick's campaign told NBC10. "A recount will be a waste of time and taxpayer money, but it is Senator Casey's prerogative. Senator-Elect McCormick knows what it's like to lose an election and is sure Senator Casey will eventually reach the right conclusion."

In 2022, McCormick lost Pennsylvania's Republican primary for Senate to Mehmet Oz, who lost to Democrat John Fetterman in the general election. The race between McCormick and Oz also resulted in an automatic recount costing $1.05 million.

The Associated Press said it called the race for McCormick because there are not enough uncounted votes in areas that supported Casey for him to take the lead. Casey's campaign manager told AP: "McCormick and his allies are trying to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters."

Earlier this week, McCormick attended a Senate Orientation and Republican caucus meetings in Washington. The Republican Party took the Senate majority in last week's elections, and the results of the Pennsylvania race will not affect the chamber's balance.