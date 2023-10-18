More Events:

October 18, 2023

Pete Davidson to perform two stand-up sets at Rivers Casino

The comedian and former 'Saturday Night Live' star will be in Philly in late November

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
Pete Davidson Philly Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Pete Davidson will be at Philly's Rivers Casino for two stand-up comedy shows on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Fresh off of hosting "Saturday Night Live" last weekend, Pete Davidson has announced two Philly shows in November as part of his stand-up comedy tour.

Davidson will be at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown on Saturday, Nov. 25 to perform a pair of sets at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The comedian was part of the "SNL" cast from 2014-2022 and was featured prominently on the "Weekend Update" segment and in some of the show's more absurd sketches. While hosting last Saturday's episode, he played a Taylor Swift-obsessed sports reporter who couldn't put gossip aside to deliver any information about football.

It was rumored that Swift would attend last Sunday's game between the Eagles and Jets in New York. That didn't happen, but she and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom Swift is dating, both made cameos on the "SNL" episode.

During his monologue, Davidson talked about his family, watching "Game of Thrones" for the first time and his early years as an aspiring comic.

In his stand-up sets, Davidson's material often skews a bit darker than his bits on "SNL." Coming to terms with the death of his late father, a New York City firefighter who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, has fueled many of his stand-up routines and inspired him to write and star in the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island."

On the debut of "SNL" Season 49 last weekend, Davidson delivered a cold open that addressed the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel.

"I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering, Israeli children and Palestinian children," Davidson said. "And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. No one in this world deserves to suffer like that, especially not kids."

He added, "I don't understand it. I really don't and I never will, but sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy."

The shows at Rivers Casino are for people 21 and older. Tickets start at $89. A presale is open now and the general sale opens Friday, Oct. 20.

Pete Davidson stand-up at Rivers Casino Philadelphia 

Saturday, Nov. 25 
7 p.m. and 10 p.m. | Tickets start at $89
The Event Center at Rivers Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Comedy Philadelphia Pete Davidson Stand-Up Comedy

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT Crew Supervisor: "Look at highway work zones from my perspective"
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Reward climbs to $276,000 as police seek additional suspects in killing of Philly officer Richard Mendez
Police-Officer-Mendez.png

Sponsored

Olney Eagles need lights and help to fly again
Limited - IBEW - Olney Eagles - Mayoral Candidate Parker

Illness

Prozac could help treat long COVID symptoms, Penn researchers say
Long COVID Prozac

Entertainment

Two decades after leaving Philly, director Jennifer Cram reflects on the path to her first film, 'Sick Girl'
Jennifer Cram Sick Girl

Eagles

Eagles player review: Julio Jones edition
101723JulioJones2

Performances

Broadway musical 'Wicked' returns to Philadelphia in November
wicked philadelphia

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved