Pete Davidson to perform two stand-up sets at Rivers Casino

Fresh off of hosting "Saturday Night Live" last weekend, Pete Davidson has announced two Philly shows in November as part of his stand-up comedy tour.

Davidson will be at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown on Saturday, Nov. 25 to perform a pair of sets at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The comedian was part of the "SNL" cast from 2014-2022 and was featured prominently on the "Weekend Update" segment and in some of the show's more absurd sketches. While hosting last Saturday's episode, he played a Taylor Swift-obsessed sports reporter who couldn't put gossip aside to deliver any information about football.

It was rumored that Swift would attend last Sunday's game between the Eagles and Jets in New York. That didn't happen, but she and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom Swift is dating, both made cameos on the "SNL" episode.

During his monologue, Davidson talked about his family, watching "Game of Thrones" for the first time and his early years as an aspiring comic.

In his stand-up sets, Davidson's material often skews a bit darker than his bits on "SNL." Coming to terms with the death of his late father, a New York City firefighter who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, has fueled many of his stand-up routines and inspired him to write and star in the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island."

On the debut of "SNL" Season 49 last weekend, Davidson delivered a cold open that addressed the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel.

"I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering, Israeli children and Palestinian children," Davidson said. "And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. No one in this world deserves to suffer like that, especially not kids."

He added, "I don't understand it. I really don't and I never will, but sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy."

The shows at Rivers Casino are for people 21 and older. Tickets start at $89. A presale is open now and the general sale opens Friday, Oct. 20.

Saturday, Nov. 257 p.m. and 10 p.m. | Tickets start at $89The Event Center at Rivers Casino1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125