Broadway musical 'Wicked' returns to Philadelphia in November

A beloved Broadway musical will be "defying gravity" at the Academy of Music throughout the month of November.

"Wicked" will be in Philadelphia from Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 26. Tickets range in price from $30 to $160.

"Wicked," a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," follows the lesser-known stories of the witches of the Land of Oz, long before Dorothy makes her way down the yellow brick road. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin and magical powers, meets bubbly blonde Glinda when they're paired as school roommates. After an initial rivalry, the duo becomes unlikely friends — until one is labeled "wicked" and the other is labeled "good."

The musical is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which in turn was based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and its beloved 1939 film adaptation starring Judy Garland.

"Wicked" is the fourth-longest running Broadway production and the winner of three Tony Awards. Its soundtrack features acclaimed songs like "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good."

The "Wicked" cast stars Olivia Valli as Elphaba. She is the granddaughter of New Jersey-native Frankie Valli, the frontman of the Four Seasons and inspiration for the musical "Jersey Boys." Celia Hottenstein, who plays Glinda, grew up in Wilkes Barre and Scranton. Brett Stoelker, of Washington Township, South Jersey, is part of the ensemble.

When it hit Broadway in 2003, "Wicked" originally starred Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda. A two-part film adaptation of the musical is currently in the works, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

"Wicked" is the latest show in the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2023-2024 Broadway series, following Tina Fey's "Mean Girls."

Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 26Times vary | $30-$160Academy of Music240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102