More News:

June 04, 2021

Man who killed sister's boyfriend with a baseball bat was trying to protect their mother, Philly police say

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Killings
Philly Bat Killing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police say a 23-year-old man struck his sister's boyfriend once in the head with a baseball bat amid a domestic dispute in the city's Logan neighborhood, killing him.

A 23-year-old man fatally struck his sister's boyfriend with a baseball bat during a domestic altercation in Logan, Philadelphia police said. 

Investigators said a woman called her mother and her brother Wednesday and instructed them to call 911 because her 32-year-old boyfriend was going to kill her, Metro Philly reported, citing a preliminary police report.  

When the mother and brother arrived at the scene on the 900 block of West Tabor Road, the boyfriend was acting aggressively, police said. During a struggle for a wooden baseball bat, the mother allegedly was hit in the head and fell to the ground. 

The boyfriend grabbed the mother and the 23-year-old man — fearing for his mother's life — struck him once in the head with the bat, police said.  

The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, NBC10 reported. Police and detectives are still investigating the incident. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Killings Philadelphia Police Logan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Q&A: Local medical expert explains Joel Embiid's meniscus injury and path forward
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles had one of the NFL's worst offseasons — but also made one of the biggest upgrades?
021821HowieRoseman

Fitness

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved