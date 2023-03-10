Several suspects wanted for beating woman unconscious in Center City surrender to police

Seven of the eight juveniles who allegedly beat a 33-year-old woman unconscious in Center City last month have been identified by investigators, police said.

Four of them have turned themselves in, and another has been arrested, KYW reported. Police said they range in age from 12 to 14 years old.

The District Attorney's Office has approved charges for the juveniles.

The juveniles are accused of assaulting the woman on Feb. 23 at 15th and Chestnut streets. According to police, they ambushed the woman around 7:15 p.m., knocked her to the ground and then punched and stomped the woman until she became unconscious.

The assault was captured by surveillance footage. On Tuesday, police released images of the juveniles and asked the public to help identify them.

"Brutal acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated in our community," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted Thursday. "Police & the public working together is exactly how we will overcome crime in our city. Let's continue to work together to hold those who terrorize our neighborhoods accountable."

The woman, whose name has not been released, was treated for injuries to her head, face and body at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. She told NBC Philadelphia that since returning home from the hospital, she has been afraid of leaving her apartment. She want to move out of Philadelphia, where she has lived for six years.

"It's hard to imagine a teenager being that detached from reality and right and wrong," William Corse, the woman's father, told CBS Philadelphia. "I never seen anything like this. There's enough violence to go around, much less this."

Police are still looking to identify the eighth suspect depicted in the surveillance video. Anyone with information about the attack is encouraged to contact Central Detectives at (215) 686-3903. Tips also can be submitted by phone at (215) 686-8477 or online.