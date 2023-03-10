Temple graduate student union reaches new tentative contract agreement with university

The union representing striking Temple University graduate students reached a new tentative contract agreement after its members voted overwhelmingly to reject a previous deal from university leadership in February.



The Temple University Graduate Students Association, which represents about 750 part-time teaching assistants and research assistants, said on Thursday night that its contract negotiators believe the agreement addresses each of the union's core demands. If approved by members in the coming days, it will end the six-week strike that has been waged by hundreds of graduate students since Jan. 31.

The union said that specific details surrounding the tentative agreement will be revealed over the next few days. The tentative deal includes a "significant" initial pay bump and guaranteed raises in subsequent years as part of the contract, the union revealed on Twitter late Thursday. The agreement also removes the pay-tier system, which pays teaching assistants and research assistants differently based on their academic discipline, the union said.

The new contract agreement, if approved, would provide a partial subsidy for dependent health care, a first in TUGSA's 20-year history, according to the tweet. The agreement also includes increases to parental and bereavement leave policies and international travel.

Updated language in the tentative deal allows the union to better protect its members from "overwork, discrimination, and harassment," the union said. Each of the major demands presented by the union during its contract negotiations has been met with the new tentative deal, which union management is unanimously endorsing for ratification by union members.

"After six weeks of striking, the strength of our members combined with the support from our political, community, and union allies pushed Temple to finally engage with our core demands," Matt Ford, TUGSA's led negotiator, said in a release. "We are happy that Temple has finally recognized the value of its graduate employees and that both teams could come to this agreement."

"We are ready to see our graduate students get back to doing what they do best, which is teaching and mentoring our students while also conducting innovative, industry-leading research," Deirdre Hopkins, senior director of communications at Temple University, said in a statement. "TUGSA will present the agreement to its membership for ratification today, and we are optimistic that it will be accepted."



83% of TUGSA's 400 striking members voted to reject the university's previous tentative agreement that was reached after negotiations ended on Feb. 17. The four-year deal, as described by the university, included an increase in wages every year of the contract in addition to a one-time payment of $1,000.

The previous tentative agreement provided continued health care coverage for teaching assistants and research assistants, but did not include subsidized care for dependents.

Earlier this week, before the new tentative agreement was reached, Temple University officials told the Inquirer that it would reinstate tuition remission and current health care coverage that it cut for striking graduate students, a move that was met with shock and harsh criticism by union members, community leaders and political officials from across the region.

The contract that expired last year paid Temple's graduate students an average of $19,500 over nine months. Benefits included free tuition and health care. The union had been seeking a 50% increase in pay at the start of the negotiations, and the previously rejected agreement would have increased the average salary to $23,500 by the end of the agreement.

While the union's contract negotiators appear happy about the tentative agreement, the deal cannot be finalized until TUGSA's 750 members vote to ratify it. That vote could come down within the next few days. If the tentative agreement is rejected again, TUGSA will return to the negotiating table with Temple University officials and the strike will continue.

