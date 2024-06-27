Go to Wagtail admin interface
More News:

June 27, 2024

Philadelphia's City Hall building has a new exterior lighting system

The new LED light fixtures have been in the works since 2022 and are programmable for different color options.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Developments City Hall
City Hall lighting Provided Image/We Film Philly

The new LED lighting system for City Hall's exterior is energy efficient and will be able to change colors for different occasions. 10 other surrounding buildings also received lighting upgrades.

Philly will be a little brighter now that a project to install new lights on City Hall's exterior has been completed.

City Hall just received its first major lighting upgrade since 2004, with Center City firm The Lighting Practice replacing the historic building's outdated façade lighting with energy-efficient LED lighting in a project that began in 2022.

MORE: San Lucas Pizzeria in South Philly named among the 22 best pizza places in U.S. by the New York Times

These new lights are longer lasting and can change colors, so expect City Hall to glow for special occasions and celebrations like sports victories and the upcoming 4th of July holiday. The fixtures also come with glare shields or precise aiming and alignment.

City Hall color lightsProvided Image/We Film Philly

The LED light fixtures on City Hall's exterior are programmable and can change to different colors, like green to celebrate a victory from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to City Hall getting an upgrade, 10 adjacent buildings also got new lighting fixtures on their rooftops, which will help to illuminate City Hall's base and clock tower on all four sides.

Those 10 buildings include Centre Square, Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice and The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia. Downlighting will also be installed on perimeter sidewalk poles to increase visibility for pedestrians.

"As we welcome visitors and workers to the heart of our great city, both for next week’s festivities and for civic and cultural celebrations in the years to come, this investment highlights the setting for local government, and draws our diverse communities together," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement.

In total, the project cost about $6.85 million, with $2.5 million coming from a grant from the state, $2.35 million from the City of Philadelphia’s capital budget and $2 million from Center City District.

