September 05, 2018

Eagles release hype video ahead of season opener against Falcons

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
090318NickFoles Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz will watch as Nick Foles straps up Week 1.

The Philadelphia Eagles' quest to defend their championship officially begins when the Atlanta Falcons come to town Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The pre-game Super Bowl banner ceremony will mark the final celebration of last year's historic championship. After that, the Eagles are just like every other team vying for a playoff spot.

MORE EAGLESBud Light's Eagles statue is Doug Pederson and Nick Foles calling for the Philly Special

All throughout last year's playoffs, the Eagles kept fans engaged with a series of hype videos, often featuring local celebrities and diehard fans. This time around, they enlisted The Roots' Black Thought to narrate a season preview heading into Thursday night.

The Eagles enter Thursday night's game as slim favorites behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who will look to shake off his preseason rust and overcome several other injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Festivities throughout the day will include the "Today" show's "countdown to kickoff" beginning at 7 a.m. outside the Comcast Plaza at the stadium complex. Coverage of the game begins on NBC at 7:30 p.m. with a kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

