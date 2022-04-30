More Sports:

April 30, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles select Kansas LB Kyron Johnson with 181st overall pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
043022KyronJohnson Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports

Kansas LB Kyron Johnson

With the 181st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Kansas LB Kyron Johnson.

Johnson was both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher at Kansas, which likely makes him a fit at the SAM position in the Eagles' defense. Johnson is 6'0, 231, and he ran a 4.40 40 at Kansas' pro day. He had his share of moments at the Senior Bowl, flashing impressive athleticism in pass rushing one-on-one drills.

Here he is working against first-round pick Trevor Penning:

And here he is owning third-round pick Abraham Lucas:

His athleticism: 

In 2021, Johnson had 63 tackles (8.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He'll likely contribute immediately on special teams, and could even get an opportunity here and there as a situational pass rusher. 

It's also worth noting that the Eagles traded up from pick 188 (parting with pick 237 along the way) to pick 181 to land Johnson.

