Philadelphia Eagles select Kansas LB Kyron Johnson with 181st overall pick of 2022 NFL Draft

April 30, 2022
With the 181st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Kansas LB Kyron Johnson.
Johnson was both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher at Kansas, which likely makes him a fit at the SAM position in the Eagles' defense. Johnson is 6'0, 231, and he ran a 4.40 40 at Kansas' pro day. He had his share of moments at the Senior Bowl, flashing impressive athleticism in pass rushing one-on-one drills.
Here he is working against first-round pick Trevor Penning:
Kyron Johnson vs a first round tackle. pic.twitter.com/qesEpID11X— justin (@justinontwt) April 30, 2022
And here he is owning third-round pick Abraham Lucas:
Kyron Johnson pic.twitter.com/QsyiqVhl84— Ben Natan (@thebennatan) April 30, 2022
His athleticism:
The COD here. Kyron Johnson. pic.twitter.com/NM0fFkB7zB— Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 8, 2022
In 2021, Johnson had 63 tackles (8.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He'll likely contribute immediately on special teams, and could even get an opportunity here and there as a situational pass rusher.
It's also worth noting that the Eagles traded up from pick 188 (parting with pick 237 along the way) to pick 181 to land Johnson.
