More News:

August 15, 2019

Five injured in North Philly shooting one day after police standoff

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Shooting 15th street Source/Google Street View

Five people were shot in the Logan section of North Philadelphia on Aug. 15, 2019. The incident came just one day after six Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded in a standoff with an armed suspect less than three blocks south, in Nicetown-Tioga.

Five people were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in North Philadelphia, just one day after six officers were wounded in a standoff with an armed suspect in Nicetown-Tioga.

Thursday's incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of N. 15th Street, according to authorities. An unknown gunman opened fire and struck five individuals, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Four of the victims were listed in stable condition and one in critical condition. Their ages ranged from late teens to early twenties, according to 6ABC

Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross went to the scene in Logan after Thursday's shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Earlier Thursday, Ross joined Mayor Jim Kenney and other local leaders for a press conference concerning Wednesday's standoff.

Kenney lamented the frequency of gun violence and the availability of weapons that wind up as instruments of crime.

The incident on Thursday remains under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings North Philadelphia Crime Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs. the Jaguars
Miles-Sanders_080819_usat

Active Shooters

Gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in North Philly
Philadelphia standoff ends Fox29 08152019

Healthy Eating

Keto diet stops growth of certain cancers, study suggests
keto diet cancer tumors

Eagles

Natalie Egenolf: An appreciation of Nick Foles, the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Arrests

Bam Margera checks back into rehab following arrest in Los Angeles hotel, report says
Bam Margera arrested LA

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved