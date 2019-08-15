Five injured in North Philly shooting one day after police standoff

Five people were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in North Philadelphia, just one day after six officers were wounded in a standoff with an armed suspect in Nicetown-Tioga.

Thursday's incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of N. 15th Street, according to authorities. An unknown gunman opened fire and struck five individuals, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Four of the victims were listed in stable condition and one in critical condition. Their ages ranged from late teens to early twenties, according to 6ABC.

Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross went to the scene in Logan after Thursday's shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Earlier Thursday, Ross joined Mayor Jim Kenney and other local leaders for a press conference concerning Wednesday's standoff.

Kenney lamented the frequency of gun violence and the availability of weapons that wind up as instruments of crime.

The incident on Thursday remains under investigation.