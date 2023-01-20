On eve of Eagles-Giants game, get a free Miller Lite at these Philly area bars

January 20, 2023
Still figuring out plans to watch the Eagles' playoff debut against the Giants on Saturday night? Maybe that's a decision to make over a free beer on Friday night.
More than 70 bars in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs are giving away one 12-ounce Miller Lite per customer to help set the tone for the divisional round matchup.
The free beer will be available while supplies last or when the promotion ends at midnight.
Miller Lite is also partnering with SportsRadio 94WIP on a contest to win tickets to the Eagles-Giants game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Below is a complete list of places to get the free beer on Friday.
Kellianne's: 1549 Spring Garden St.
Oscar's 1: 524 Sansom St.
Bonners: 120 S. 23rd St.
Santucci's Broad Street: 655 N. Broad St.
Locust Bar: 235 S. 10th St.
Wicked Wolf: 1214-1216 Chestnut St.
Finn McCool's: 118 S. 12th St.
Pennsport Beer Boutique: 242 Wharton St.
Triangle Tavern: 1338 S. Tenth St.
Misconduct: 1801 John F Kennedy Blvd./1511 Locust St.
Cavanaugh's: 1921 Sansom St.
Bru/Tradesmans: 1318 Chestnut St.
Bleu Brook: 5610 Lancaster Ave., Suite 1000
Grahams Pub: 8919 Ridge Ave.
Garage (North): 100 E. Girard Ave.
Top Shelf: 5566 Market St.
Summit Park: 8201 Henry Ave.
Les and Doreen's: 1301 E. Susquehanna Ave.
The Post/Sunset Social: 129 S. 30th St.
The Rook: 4001 Cresson St.
Morrell's Tavern: 3800 Morrell Ave.
Three Monkey's: 9645 James St.
Ashburnerin: 8400 Torresdale Ave.
O'Mare's: 10253 Bustleton Ave.
Nick's Roast Beef: 4501 Woodheaven Road
Maggie's Waterfront: 9242 N. Delaware Ave.
Red Rooster: 7960 Dugan Road
Jimmy's Time Out: 5001 Linden Ave.
The Ram: 606 W. Chestnut St., Perkasie
Trum Tavern: 1 E. Broad St., Trumbauersville
Station Tap House: 194 West Ashland St., Doylestown, PA
Harrigan's: 1051 West County Line Road, Warminster
Sandy's Beef & Ale: 2028 E. Old Lincoln Highway, Langhorne
O'Fowley's: 200 State Road, Croydon
Dacey's: 215 W. Philadelphia Ave., Morrisville
Pike's Pub: 455 Second Street Pike, Southampton
Marie's Kozy Korner: 111 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills
Bailey’s: 6916 Emilie Road, Levittown
The Irish Rover: 1033 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne
Big Heads Richboro: 1034 2nd Street Pike, Richboro
Screwballs: 208 W. Beidler Road, King of Prussia
Conshy Corner Tavern: 600 E. Hector St., Conshohocken
Audubon Ale House: 2812 Egypt Road, Audubon
Nippers 2453 W. Main St., Jeffersonville
Dutch Cottage: 1264 Bridge Road, Skippack
Perky Cafe: 400 Brower Ave., Oaks
Jerzee's: 2607 Mt. Carmel Ave., Glenside
Tin Pan Alley: 2231 Huntington Pike, Huntington Valley
Maple Glen Tavern: 505 Limkiln Pike, Maple Glen
Magerk's: 582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
Magerk's: 307 Horsham Road, Horsham
Beaver Creek Tavern: 1350 Bondsville Road, Downingtown
Square Bar: 250 E. Chestnut Street, West Chester
Side Bar: 10 E. Gay St, West Chester
Timothy's WC: 929 S. High St., West Chester
Harrys Hot Dogs: 2949 Lincoln Highway, Sadsburyville
Caseys Berwyn: 543 E. Lancaster Ave., Berwyn
Berwyn Tavern: 625 E. Lancaster Ave, Berwyn
Gridiron: 934 Township Line Road, Phoenixville
Gallaghers 3639 Schuylkill Road, Spring City
Monaghans: 414 Powhattan Ave., Essington
Marty Magee's: 1110 Lincoln Ave. Prospect
Caseys: 601 E. Chester Ave., Ridley Park
JD McGillicuddy's: 211 E. 2nd Street, Essington
Frontier: 336 Kedron Ave., Folsom
JT Brewski's: 510 S. Oak Ave, Primos
Hanrahans: 690 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill
Fainting Goat: 105 S. MacDade Blvd., Glenolden
Ridley House: 2107 MacDade Blvd., Holmes
Barnaby's: 1901 Old West Chester Pike, Havertown
Casey's Drexel Hill: 812 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill