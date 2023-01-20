On eve of Eagles-Giants game, get a free Miller Lite at these Philly area bars

Still figuring out plans to watch the Eagles' playoff debut against the Giants on Saturday night? Maybe that's a decision to make over a free beer on Friday night.

More than 70 bars in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs are giving away one 12-ounce Miller Lite per customer to help set the tone for the divisional round matchup.

The free beer will be available while supplies last or when the promotion ends at midnight.

Miller Lite is also partnering with SportsRadio 94WIP on a contest to win tickets to the Eagles-Giants game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Below is a complete list of places to get the free beer on Friday.

Philadelphia

Kellianne's: 1549 Spring Garden St.

Oscar's 1: 524 Sansom St.

Bonners: 120 S. 23rd St.

Santucci's Broad Street: 655 N. Broad St.

Locust Bar: 235 S. 10th St.

Wicked Wolf: 1214-1216 Chestnut St.

Finn McCool's: 118 S. 12th St.

Pennsport Beer Boutique: 242 Wharton St.

Triangle Tavern: 1338 S. Tenth St.

Misconduct: 1801 John F Kennedy Blvd./1511 Locust St.

Cavanaugh's: 1921 Sansom St.

Bru/Tradesmans: 1318 Chestnut St.

Bleu Brook: 5610 Lancaster Ave., Suite 1000

Grahams Pub: 8919 Ridge Ave.

Garage (North): 100 E. Girard Ave.

Top Shelf: 5566 Market St.

Summit Park: 8201 Henry Ave.

Les and Doreen's: 1301 E. Susquehanna Ave.

The Post/Sunset Social: 129 S. 30th St.

The Rook: 4001 Cresson St.

Morrell's Tavern: 3800 Morrell Ave.

Three Monkey's: 9645 James St.

Ashburnerin: 8400 Torresdale Ave.

O'Mare's: 10253 Bustleton Ave.

Nick's Roast Beef: 4501 Woodheaven Road

Maggie's Waterfront: 9242 N. Delaware Ave.

Red Rooster: 7960 Dugan Road

Jimmy's Time Out: 5001 Linden Ave.

Bucks County

The Ram: 606 W. Chestnut St., Perkasie

Trum Tavern: 1 E. Broad St., Trumbauersville

Station Tap House: 194 West Ashland St., Doylestown, PA

Harrigan's: 1051 West County Line Road, Warminster

Sandy's Beef & Ale: 2028 E. Old Lincoln Highway, Langhorne

O'Fowley's: 200 State Road, Croydon

Dacey's: 215 W. Philadelphia Ave., Morrisville

Pike's Pub: 455 Second Street Pike, Southampton

Marie's Kozy Korner: 111 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills

Bailey’s: 6916 Emilie Road, Levittown

The Irish Rover: 1033 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne

Big Heads Richboro: 1034 2nd Street Pike, Richboro

Montgomery County

Screwballs: 208 W. Beidler Road, King of Prussia

Conshy Corner Tavern: 600 E. Hector St., Conshohocken

Audubon Ale House: 2812 Egypt Road, Audubon

Nippers 2453 W. Main St., Jeffersonville

Dutch Cottage: 1264 Bridge Road, Skippack

Perky Cafe: 400 Brower Ave., Oaks

Jerzee's: 2607 Mt. Carmel Ave., Glenside

Tin Pan Alley: 2231 Huntington Pike, Huntington Valley

Maple Glen Tavern: 505 Limkiln Pike, Maple Glen

Magerk's: 582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Magerk's: 307 Horsham Road, Horsham

Chester County

Beaver Creek Tavern: 1350 Bondsville Road, Downingtown

Square Bar: 250 E. Chestnut Street, West Chester

Side Bar: 10 E. Gay St, West Chester

Timothy's WC: 929 S. High St., West Chester

Harrys Hot Dogs: 2949 Lincoln Highway, Sadsburyville

Caseys Berwyn: 543 E. Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Berwyn Tavern: 625 E. Lancaster Ave, Berwyn

Gridiron: 934 Township Line Road, Phoenixville

Gallaghers 3639 Schuylkill Road, Spring City

Delaware County

Monaghans: 414 Powhattan Ave., Essington

Marty Magee's: 1110 Lincoln Ave. Prospect

Caseys: 601 E. Chester Ave., Ridley Park

JD McGillicuddy's: 211 E. 2nd Street, Essington

Frontier: 336 Kedron Ave., Folsom

JT Brewski's: 510 S. Oak Ave, Primos

Hanrahans: 690 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill

Fainting Goat: 105 S. MacDade Blvd., Glenolden

Ridley House: 2107 MacDade Blvd., Holmes

Barnaby's: 1901 Old West Chester Pike, Havertown

Casey's Drexel Hill: 812 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill