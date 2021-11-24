More Events:

Make holiday cocktails and charcuterie boards at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Visitors can join workshops that will help them spice up their own festivities

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Museum of Art's holiday activities include charcuterie board classes, cocktail making courses and special brunches.

If you are looking for a unique slate of holiday events this season, check out the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The museum is playing host to a holiday wine and cheese pairing event, a kid-friendly cookie decorating class and an adults-only, cocktail-making course.

The museum itself also will be open through the holidays, and Stir, its restaurant, will host holiday brunches on Sunday Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

Holiday Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Pairing

Visitors can learn how to build the best charcuterie board for their holiday tables on Friday, Dec. 3. 

Chef Mark Tropea will share his favorite local cheeses and cured meats in the café. There are three menu selections to choose from:

• "The Cheese Experience" includes three cheeses, Merzbacher's bread crisps, winter spiced nuts and house-made cranberry chutney.
• "The Charcuterie Experience" includes two cured meats, house-made country pate, Merzbacher's bread crisps, cranberry Pommery mustard and house-made pickled vegetables.
• "The Indecision" includes two cheeses, two meats, Merzbacher's bread crisps, winter spiced nuts, cranberry Pommery mustard, fig chutney and house-made pickles.

Guests can add a wine flight to their board for $15. They receive three wines to pair with the experience.

The class runs from 5-7 p.m. It costs $55 for general reservations and $50 for members.

Cookie Decorating

Visitors of all ages can decorate holiday cookies at the museum on Friday, Dec. 10.

Guests can choose between gingerbread people or winter forest sugar cookie kits, and there will be hot cocoa and warm caramel apple cider to drink while people decorate.

The class runs from 5-7 p.m. It costs $55 for general reservations and $50 for members. Each reservation is for two people. Children are welcomed to participate.

Winter Cocktail Classic

If you've ever wanted a lesson on how to make the perfect holiday cocktails, look no further. The class is on Friday, Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m.

Guests can learn how to make three festive holiday cocktails: "Sparkling Cocktail," "Spiked Spice" and "Winter Warmer."

It costs $55 for general reservations and $50 for members. 

