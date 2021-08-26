More News:

August 26, 2021

Man beaten to death with rock in North Philly, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal assault near Cramp Elementary School

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Rock Assault North Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating the death of a man who was beaten with a rock in North Philly on Thursday. The man was pronounced dead in the area of North Mascher and West Ontario streets, not far from Cramp Elementary School.

A 37-year-old man died after being assaulted with a rock Tuesday in North Philly, according to police. 

Authorities found the man in the area of North Mascher and West Ontario streets, not far from Cramp Elementary School, just after 11:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later, police said.

MORE NEWSPhilly police reveal predictive DNA sketch in Fairmount Park Rapist investigation

Residents of the neighborhood told 6ABC that the man allegedly was stealing from a homeowner on Waterloo Street before the fatal assault occurred.

Police said a man was arrested in connection to the incident. His age and the charges he faces were not provided. 

There have been 350 homicides reported in Philadelphia this year — a 19% increase from this time last year, according to police data. The city has seen an increase in homicides every year since 2017 and is on pace to reach 500 for the first time since 1990. 

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Philadelphia Crime North Philly Police Assaults

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2021 training camp
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_071321_pool

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Shopping

Urban Outfitters to debut online resale store Nuuly Thrift this fall
URBN Nuuly Thrift

Prevention

Booster shots enhance COVID-19 immunity in Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients, data shows
Johnson & Johnson booster

Education

Push for widespread student COVID-19 testing intensifies as Philly public schools mandate vaccines for employees
Philadelphia schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall
Evil Genius Brewing Food Truck Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved