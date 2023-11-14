Philadelphia Marathon 2023: Race times, road closures and bus detours

The Philadelphia Marathon was first held in 1994, attracting 1,500 runners. Over the last three decades, it has grown into one of the nation's largest marathons, capping a weekend that also includes an 8K, children's run and half marathon. Last year, nearly 30,000 people ran in those races.

The races begin Saturday. The Dietz & Watson Half Marathon starts at 6:55 a.m., followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K at 10:55 and the Nemours Children's Run at noon. The AACR Philadelphia Marathon begins at 6:55 a.m. Sunday.

The start and finish lines are located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. There are plenty of places along the parkway for spectators to watch the races, but they cannot enter the secured area where runners start and finish until 8 a.m. on both days.

A Health & Fitness Expo is being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The races will cause road closures throughout the city from Friday through Sunday. The Parkway will be heavily impacted all weekend, and at least two I-676 and I-76 off-ramps will be closed down for long stretches on Saturday and Sunday.

Several SEPTA buses will be detoured.

Road closures along most of the race courses will be executed on a rolling basis and lifted as the races conclude. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, anticipate traffic delays and exercise caution.

Here is the full list of road closures and SEPTA detours:

Friday closures

The inside lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be shut down in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday. The outbound lanes will reopen to accommodate the afternoon rush, but will close afterward. From that point, all inside lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will be inaccessible until Sunday evening. Traffic may cross the Parkway on 22nd and 21st streets when the races are not occurring.

Saturday closures

During the half marathon, "No Parking" regulations will be enforced along the course. Starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, all vehicles parked on the course will be relocated. Parking on roads near the start and finish lines will be restricted until about 11:30 a.m.

Street closures will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, Kelly Drive and various other roads in Center City.

At 2 a.m., the following road closures take effect: