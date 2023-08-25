Pop-up market returns to Dilworth Park on September weekends

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2, the Philadelphia Marketplace returns to take over Dilworth Park.

The pop-up market, featuring artists and craftspeople from the Philadelphia region, will occur from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 1.

Vendors include Bees & Wax Soap & Candle Co., Erin & Avery Studio Co., Philly Candles and Sistah Scents, who will sell candles, soaps and fragrances; Timeless Trends, Lily Lough Jewelry and ClailyCreates, who will sell jewelry; Artevolar and Charlotte Holt, who will sell artwork; and Innovation Enterprises, who will sell coffee.

"My favorite thing about this event is that it is a regularly weekly showcase of local vendors from the Philadelphia region – it's a truly amazing way to support local businesses, support small businesses, and find something special for yourself at the same time. It is truly a win-win," said project manager Ronja Baumann.



Attendees can receive a parking discount for the Love Park Garage by registering on the iParkit app and using the code “MADEINPHILA.” Additionally, all new iParkit users will receive 20% off of the first five uses.

The Philadelphia Marketplace is run by the organizers of the Christmas Village and the Center City District.