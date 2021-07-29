Suspect charged in connection with hit-and-run spree across Philly, Montgomery County

The man who was arrested early Wednesday morning for his alleged role in a series of hit-and-runs that killed one woman and injured several others across Philadelphia and Montgomery County is now facing multiple charges in the latter jurisdiction.

Kareem Welton, 40, of Philadelphia has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in Montgomery County after he allegedly struck and severely injured a runner in Collegeville before being apprehended by police.

Collegeville police first received reports of a stolen gray Nissan Altima traveling along Main Street around 5:55 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was then spotted by police traveling at a high speed going over the Perkiomen Bridge.

Moments later, police said that they found the injured runner lying in the roadway after he had been struck by the vehicle.

The driver allegedly crossed over the lane into oncoming traffic traveling east along Main Street and hit the runner, according to eyewitnesses. Welton then returned to the westbound lane and fled the scene, police said.

"This defendant was not only driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, but he intentionally targeted the runner and hit him, attempting to kill him," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "The intention to kill and seriously injure people can be seen in the defendant’s actions throughout the night."

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Kyle Hilligass, 6ABC reported. Hilligass was taken to a hospital in Philadelphia with severe injuries including a broken spine and fractures to his ribs and legs, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

Welton then allegedly left the car at an ExxonMobil gas station in Trappe and attempted to steal a bicycle before he was taken into custody by law enforcement at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The defendant is now awaiting arraignment before a preliminary hearing is scheduled. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office investigation remains ongoing.

An investigation by Philadelphia police into the three separate hit-and-run incidents across the city early Wednesday morning that allegedly involved the defendant remains ongoing. Welton has not been charged in Philly.

The first hit-and-run incident occurred in Center City at approximately 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, when police said that the suspect rear-ended a motorcycle occupied by two people at Broad and Lombard streets.

The suspect was allegedly driving a stolen Chevy Malibu that went missing near midnight. The Malibu is believed to belong to a family member or friend, FOX29 reported.

One passenger on the motorcycle, identified as a 28-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with minor bumps and bruises. She was listed in stable condition. The other passenger, a 29-year-old male, was not injured, police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene and struck two other pedestrians after jumping the curb at 15th and South streets, police said. The driver then made a U-turn and allegedly ran over one of the victims who was lying on the ground.

The victim who was allegedly struck twice by the suspect was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman killed was identified by police as 31-year-old Adriana Moreno, NBC10 reported. Moreno had just finished her shift at nearby Steak 48 and was walking at the time with a male coworker, who was able to jump out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, police said.

Steak 48 did not open Wednesday due to the incident.

The driver then fled the scene on foot and left the stolen vehicle at Broad and South streets.

The suspect then allegedly stole another vehicle and struck a pedestrian in the area of Umbria and Hermitage streets in Manayunk around 5:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect's family claimed that Welton was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was having a psychotic episode earlier in the night.