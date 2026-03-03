Friday Night at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will highlight Women’s History Month

Music, tours and hands-on activities will fill the Philadelphia Museum of Art on March 13 as the museum marks Women’s History Month during its Friday Night series.

The event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the main building. Admission is pay what you wish, and members receive free entry.

DJ Yolo Ono will perform in the Great Stair Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. On the Great Stair Hall Balcony, artist Martha Rich will lead a postcard-making activity during the same time, inviting visitors to create a card for an inspirational woman.

Two 15-minute talks on French painter Suzanne Valadon will be held at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Valadon began her career as a model for artists including Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Edgar Degas before becoming a painter in her early 30s. She later helped shift how women were depicted in art, offering a less idealized and more direct view of the female experience.

Guided “Women in Art” tours will depart at 6 and 7 p.m., highlighting the role women have played in shaping the museum’s collection across different time periods and styles.

Community organizations and local arts groups will table from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Forum Balcony.

The evening is part of the museum’s ongoing Friday Night programming, which pairs after-hours access with performances and gallery experiences tied to current themes.

Friday, March 13 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Pay-what-you-wish admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



