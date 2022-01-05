Philly museums begin implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for guests

Several Philadelphia cultural institutions will now require visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the city continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Barnes Foundation, Mütter Museum and Museum of the American Revolution have all implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements that will take effect on various dates later this month.

The Mütter Museum and Museum of the American Revolution's COVID-19 vaccine mandates will start Jan. 10. The Barnes Foundation's vaccine requirement will begin Jan. 21. The Philadelphia Museum of Art's vaccine rule will take effect Jan. 24.

Each museum's COVID-19 vaccine requirement will apply to all guests ages 5 and older. Visitors can bring their physical CDC-issued vaccination card, as well as an electronic version or photo of the document.

Guests ages 18 and up will also need to provide a valid photo identification upon entry. Acceptable identifications include a driver's license and passport. Student and employee identifications are also valid.

The new COVID-19 vaccine requirements at several Philly museums come in the wake of the city's vaccine mandate for indoor dining that took effect Monday. All museum restaurants and cafes are included in the citywide vaccination requirement.

Other Philly cultural institutions, such as the Penn Museum and Woodmere Art Museum, implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements for guests in late 2021 that have since taken effect.

The expansion of COVID-19 vaccine requirements to several more Philly museums comes as the city is experiencing high levels of coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC.

Philly is averaging 2,654 new COVID-19 infections per day over the last two weeks, according to the city health department. A total of 38% of COVID-19 tests administered during that time period have come back positive.

Museums are just the latest institution in Philadelphia to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirements over the past several months.

The city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees will take effect Jan. 14. All health care workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as college students and staff, have had to be fully vaccinated since the fall.

The School District of Philadelphia has required all teachers, staff and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since late September.

Overall, nearly 72% of Philly residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the city health department. Close to 91% have received at least one vaccine dose. More than 25% of children ages 5-11 have so far received at least one vaccine shot.