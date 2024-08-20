More Events:

August 20, 2024

Philadelphia Orchestra to perform music from M. Night Shyamalan's movies

The director will host the Sept. 20 concert, conducted by his composer James Newton Howard.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Shyamalan Philadelphia orchestra Bill Streicher/USA TODAY SPORTS

M. Night Shyamalan will host a Philadelphia Orchestra concert dedicated to his movies' scores at the Kimmel Center on Sept. 20. Musical selections include 'The Sixth Sense,' 'Signs' and 'Unbreakable.'

Earlier this year, director and Penn Valley native M. Night Shyamalan declared it the "summer of Shyamalan," hyping his latest thriller "Trap" alongside his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut "The Watchers." Those serious about observing the season have one more chance to properly celebrate with an upcoming orchestral concert.

MORE: Sample chocolate and coffee at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in September

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform an evening of M. Night-inspired melodies on Friday, Sept. 20, with the filmmaker serving as host. Starting at 8 p.m. at the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall, the orchestra will run through the score selections from his movies "Unbreakable," "Signs," "The Lady in the Water," "The Village," "The Happening" and "The Sixth Sense." The program also includes the title themes from his sci-fi and fantasy flicks "After Earth" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

James Newton Howard, the Hollywood composer who wrote all of them, will conduct the concert. He was nominated for an Oscar for his "Village" score and a Grammy for best instrumental composition for "Signs."

The performance runs 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are now on sale for $79-$179.

Night After Night

Friday, Sept. 20 | 8 p.m.
Tickets $79-$179
Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center
300 S. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19102








