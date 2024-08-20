Philadelphia Orchestra to perform music from M. Night Shyamalan's movies

Earlier this year, director and Penn Valley native M. Night Shyamalan declared it the "summer of Shyamalan," hyping his latest thriller "Trap" alongside his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut "The Watchers." Those serious about observing the season have one more chance to properly celebrate with an upcoming orchestral concert.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform an evening of M. Night-inspired melodies on Friday, Sept. 20, with the filmmaker serving as host. Starting at 8 p.m. at the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall, the orchestra will run through the score selections from his movies "Unbreakable," "Signs," "The Lady in the Water," "The Village," "The Happening" and "The Sixth Sense." The program also includes the title themes from his sci-fi and fantasy flicks "After Earth" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

James Newton Howard, the Hollywood composer who wrote all of them, will conduct the concert. He was nominated for an Oscar for his "Village" score and a Grammy for best instrumental composition for "Signs."

The performance runs 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are now on sale for $79-$179.

Friday, Sept. 20 | 8 p.m.

Tickets $79-$179

Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19102

