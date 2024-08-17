More Events:

August 17, 2024

Sample chocolate and coffee at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in September

The inaugural festival will bring together over 100 small businesses and food vendors to the Oaks venue for a sweet and delicious weekend.

The inaugural Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival will host over 100 vendors, including chocolate makers and coffee roasters. Attendees can sample a number of foods and drinks.

A new convention will allow attendees to taste local chocolate and coffee products in September, with the Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival debuting in Oaks.

The inaugural festival will take place at Hall A of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, which is located at 100 Station Ave. The festivities are scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 29.

MORE: XPoNential Music Festival, headlined by Roseanne Cash and Guster, returns Sept. 20-22

Over 100 vendors will be at the convention, with regional small businesses including chocolate makers, coffee roasters and other artisans on the show floor offering their creations for attendees to sample.

Said John and Lindsay Hill, founders of the festival: "Our goal is to promote local and regional businesses, giving them a platform to showcase their products to help grow their businesses while providing a fun and enriching experience for the community."

Along with sampling opportunities, those in attendance can learn firsthand about the work needed to make these sweet treats. Chocolate sommelier Estelle Tracy, who is based in Chester County, will provide informational sessions about the art, history and science of chocolate, while dietician Kathy Stroh will speak about the health benefits of chocolate.

Live acoustic performances will be at the expo center, and families can enjoy activities such as crafting or take a picture with the convention's mascots Chunk and Bean.

Tickets for a single day are $12.99 online before Sept. 15 and $16 at the door. A VIP ticket will grant access for both days for $28 if bought online before Sept. 15 or $35 at the door.

Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival

Saturday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 29
Tickets start at $12.99
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave., Oaks
