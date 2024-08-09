XPoNential Music Festival, headlined by Roseanne Cash and Guster, returns Sept. 20-22

WXPN's signature music festival will bring country, funk and rock acts out to Wiggins Park next month.

The XPoNential Music Festival, which has been rocking Camden for three decades, returns Sept. 20-22. The lineup includes 23 artists from various genres, including Northeast Philly crooner Khalil Amaru, who will perform "Dear June," his winning entry in WXPN's 24-hour songwriting contest.

The Walkmen, Guster and Roseanne Cash will headline the festival. The Walkmen and Cash, the daughter of country legend Johnny Cash, performed at the festival in 2010.

Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website, which notes that there will be no box office or will call at Wiggins Park this year. Single-day passes cost $79 for Friday and $89 for Saturday or Sunday. Three-day passes run $236. WXPN members, however, pay less, especially if they buy early. Three-day passes are still available to them for $177 until Sept. 9; after that, the price goes up to $201.

The full lineup, which is subject to change, is listed below. Remember: XPoNential is an all-weather event, so be prepared to pack a poncho if necessary:

Friday

The Walkmen

Pete Yorn

George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

Cedric Burnside

Velvet Rouge

Carla Gamble

Saturday

Roseanne Cash

Greensky Bluegrass

Phosphorescent

Blondshell

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Lizzie No

Florry

Moustapha Noumbissi

Sunday

Guster

Trampled By Turtles

Jade Bird

Bully

The Heavy Heavy

Julia Pratt

Grace Bowers

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22

$60-$236

Wiggins Park

1 Riverside Dr. Camden, NJ 08103

