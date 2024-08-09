XPoNential Music Festival, headlined by Roseanne Cash and Guster, returns Sept. 20-22

August 09, 2024
WXPN's signature music festival will bring country, funk and rock acts out to Wiggins Park next month.
The XPoNential Music Festival, which has been rocking Camden for three decades, returns Sept. 20-22. The lineup includes 23 artists from various genres, including Northeast Philly crooner Khalil Amaru, who will perform "Dear June," his winning entry in WXPN's 24-hour songwriting contest.
The Walkmen, Guster and Roseanne Cash will headline the festival. The Walkmen and Cash, the daughter of country legend Johnny Cash, performed at the festival in 2010.
Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website, which notes that there will be no box office or will call at Wiggins Park this year. Single-day passes cost $79 for Friday and $89 for Saturday or Sunday. Three-day passes run $236. WXPN members, however, pay less, especially if they buy early. Three-day passes are still available to them for $177 until Sept. 9; after that, the price goes up to $201.
The full lineup, which is subject to change, is listed below. Remember: XPoNential is an all-weather event, so be prepared to pack a poncho if necessary:
The Walkmen
Pete Yorn
George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
Cedric Burnside
Velvet Rouge
Carla Gamble
Roseanne Cash
Greensky Bluegrass
Phosphorescent
Blondshell
Brigitte Calls Me Baby
Lizzie No
Florry
Moustapha Noumbissi
Guster
Trampled By Turtles
Jade Bird
Bully
The Heavy Heavy
Julia Pratt
Grace Bowers
Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22
$60-$236
Wiggins Park
1 Riverside Dr. Camden, NJ 08103
