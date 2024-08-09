More Events:

August 09, 2024

XPoNential Music Festival, headlined by Roseanne Cash and Guster, returns Sept. 20-22

The three-day event is bringing more than 20 acts to the Camden waterfront, including the Walkmen, Phosphorescent and Julia Pratt.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Music
XPoNential Music Fest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The XPoNential Music Festival returns to Camden the weekend of Sept. 20-22. Above, the National Reserve plays at the 2018 event.

WXPN's signature music festival will bring country, funk and rock acts out to Wiggins Park next month.

The XPoNential Music Festival, which has been rocking Camden for three decades, returns Sept. 20-22. The lineup includes 23 artists from various genres, including Northeast Philly crooner Khalil Amaru, who will perform "Dear June," his winning entry in WXPN's 24-hour songwriting contest. 

MORE: Center City Restaurant Week returns in September — and it's bringing back its former $40 meal option

The Walkmen, Guster and Roseanne Cash will headline the festival. The Walkmen and Cash, the daughter of country legend Johnny Cash, performed at the festival in 2010.

Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website, which notes that there will be no box office or will call at Wiggins Park this year. Single-day passes cost $79 for Friday and $89 for Saturday or Sunday. Three-day passes run $236. WXPN members, however, pay less, especially if they buy early. Three-day passes are still available to them for $177 until Sept. 9; after that, the price goes up to $201. 

The full lineup, which is subject to change, is listed below. Remember: XPoNential is an all-weather event, so be prepared to pack a poncho if necessary:

Friday

The Walkmen
Pete Yorn
George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
Cedric Burnside
Velvet Rouge
Carla Gamble

Saturday

Roseanne Cash
Greensky Bluegrass
Phosphorescent
Blondshell
Brigitte Calls Me Baby
Lizzie No
Florry
Moustapha Noumbissi

Sunday

Guster
Trampled By Turtles
Jade Bird
Bully
The Heavy Heavy
Julia Pratt
Grace Bowers
Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

XPoNential Music Festival

Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22
$60-$236 
Wiggins Park
1 Riverside Dr. Camden, NJ 08103

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Music Camden Concerts Xponential Music Festival WXPN

Videos

Featured

Limited - Weather proof wows

New Jersey in any-weather fun: it's one indoor wow after another
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Golf cart used to simulate drunk driving veers off course at Wildwood police event, injuring 5
Wildwood Golf Cart

Sponsored

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Children's Health

Teen mental health is improving, but there is still progress to be made, CDC report shows
teen mental health cdc

Music

Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Zach Bryan concert
Zach Bryan Bruce Springsteen concert

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Kyle Schwarber's three-homer game nets series win over Dodgers
Schwarber 8.8.24

Weekend

Things to do in Philly this weekend: Bug Fest and a pierogi festival
Weekend guide pierogi

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved