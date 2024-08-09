More Events:

Center City Restaurant Week returns in September – and it's bringing back its former $40 meal option

More than 100 establishments are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners from Sept. 8-21.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City Restaurant Week Provided Image/Center City District

Center City Restaurant Week takes place Sept. 8-21. More than 100 establishments are offering two-course lunches for $20 and three-course dinners for $40 or $60.

Center City Restaurant Week returns in September with deals at more than 100 dining establishments. 

Bud & Marilyn, Buddakan and Osteria and are among the restaurants offering three-course dinners and two-course lunches from Sept. 8-21. The prix-fixe dinner options cost $40 or $60. Lunches are $20. 

Restaurant Week happens twice per year, and this time, the lower-priced dinner option has been reduced from $45 to $40. Giavana Suraci, the Center City District's events and marketing manager, said the reduction was requested by diners and restaurants after the price was raised last September

Restaurants also are offering takeout deals, and some accept reservations. Prices do not include tip, alcohol or tax. 

New participants include Mulherin's Pizzeria, Topside Tavern and Kook Burger and Bar. Kinme Sushi has returned to the event and Sura Indian Bistro, the rebrand of Ancient Spirits & Grille, also is participating. For those that need recommendations, Suraci is a fan of Monster Vegan, Porcini and Gran Caffe L'Aquila.

Restaurant Week kickstarts the fall dining season in Center City. Last year, nearly 90% of restaurants reported an increase in sales following the event, Suraci said. The Center City District also noticed an uptick of people walking around the area.

"If you want to come here for Restaurant Week, you know you're going to get a cheap meal at an amazing restaurant, but once you're here, what's next?" Suraci said. "Are you going to go to a show? Are you going to go to Helium Comedy Club and see a comedy act? Are you going to do some shopping before dinner? Are you going to have a great lunch with your co-workers and then do some shopping for the rest of your break? It's really a great opportunity to just get into Center City and then see what else you could do while you're here."

During Restaurant Week, parking is available for $10 at Interpark, BexPark, Philadelphia Parking Authority and LAZ Parking facilities from 4:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

"Our restaurants are such a core part of why Center City remains such a vibrant and lively place, and the more we support them and continue to support them, the better off our community will be," Suraci said. 

