The Philadelphia Orchestra will bring ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to life in Center City

If you’ve ever wanted to hear “Over the Rainbow” backed by a full symphony orchestra, this is your chance.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the score to "The Wizard of Oz" live as the movie plays on screen during two concerts at Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

The 1939 MGM film will screen above the stage while the Orchestra performs Harold Arlen and Herbert Stothart’s score in sync with each scene, from Dorothy’s Kansas farm to the Emerald City. Steven Reineke will conduct both performances.

Tickets are on sale now at philorch.org.

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents "The Wizard of Oz" Score

June 26 & 27

Marian Anderson Hall

300 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.