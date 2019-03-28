Citizens Bank Park adds new menu items for 2019 Phillies season

As the Philadelphia Phillies start their 2019 season on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, fans at Citizens Bank Park will have several new menu items to choose from at the ballpark.

Aramark revealed a lengthy list of new burgers, sandwiches, healthy options and other snacks that will be available at concessions throughout the stadium.

“Our chefs spent the off-season developing new recipes and innovative concepts to further enhance the game day dining experience for fans,” said Carl Mittleman, president of Aramark’s sports and entertainment division. “With a focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization, the new menu items we are introducing offer something for everyone and are sure to be a hit with fans.”

We've already been introduced to the new Shake Shack at Citizens Bank Park and Questlove's vegan cheesesteak, but here are the other new items you'll find while watching the Phillies this year.

Cheesy Bacon Topped Tots: American cheese sauce, bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese and diced scallions on top of tater tots.

: Curry cauliflower, fried chickpeas and coconut milk

Donut Burger: Fresh beef burger, cheese, bacon and spicy cherry pepper jam, on a glazed donut

: Yogurt marinated chicken wings, Kashmiri chili pepper, tamarind and scallions.