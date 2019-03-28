More News:

March 28, 2019

Citizens Bank Park adds new menu items for 2019 Phillies season

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - New at Citizens Bank Park for 2019 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The newly-refurbished 19-foot high Liberty Bell, originally at Veteran's Stadium, was installed outside the third base gate at Citizen's Bank Park.

As the Philadelphia Phillies start their 2019 season on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, fans at Citizens Bank Park will have several new menu items to choose from at the ballpark.

Aramark revealed a lengthy list of new burgers, sandwiches, healthy options and other snacks that will be available at concessions throughout the stadium.

“Our chefs spent the off-season developing new recipes and innovative concepts to further enhance the game day dining experience for fans,” said Carl Mittleman, president of Aramark’s sports and entertainment division. “With a focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization, the new menu items we are introducing offer something for everyone and are sure to be a hit with fans.”

We've already been introduced to the new Shake Shack at Citizens Bank Park and Questlove's vegan cheesesteak, but here are the other new items you'll find while watching the Phillies this year.

Cheesy Bacon Topped Tots: American cheese sauce, bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese and diced scallions on top of tater tots.

Phillies Cheesy Tater TotsSource /Aramark

Cheesy Bacon Topped Tots at Citizens Bank Park.

Vegan Lettuce Wraps: Curry cauliflower, fried chickpeas and coconut milk

Phillies Vegan Lettuce WrapsMitchell Leff/Aramark

Vegan Lettuce Wraps at Citizens Bank Park.


Donut Burger: Fresh beef burger, cheese, bacon and spicy cherry pepper jam, on a glazed donut

Phillies Donut BurgerMitchell Leff/Aramark

Donut burger at Citizens Bank Park.

Tandoori Chicken Wings: Yogurt marinated chicken wings, Kashmiri chili pepper, tamarind and scallions.

Phillies Tandoori Chicken WingsMitchell Leff/Aramark

Tandoori Chicken Wings at Citizens Bank Park.

Aramark is the food and beverage provider for nine MLB teams around the country, introducing more than 40 new menu items at its partnering parks. The new items above will be available to Phillies fans all year long at Citizens Bank Park.

