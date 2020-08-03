More Sports:

August 03, 2020

Phillies release video featuring tribute from radio play-by-play man Scott Franzke ahead of return on Monday

Franzke delivers the two-minute-long essay on air ahead of the team’s season opener last Friday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
MLB Phillies
Phillies Scott Franzke James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Citizens Bank Park is scheduled to host its first baseball game in over a week on Wednesday as the Phillies make their return to play.

After being off for over a week, the Philadelphia Phillies will return to play on Monday night to face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The team has been sidelined since last Sunday after it was potentially exposed to COVID-19 following its opening weekend series at Citizens Bank Park against the Miami Marlins, who have been inflicted with a massive outbreak of the virus.

Having had no players or coaches* become infected and test positive, the Phillies will look to get back to work on Monday in the first of a home-and-home four-game series against the Yankees that was supposed to take place last week.

*Originally, a pair of Phillies staffers tested positive, but subsequent negative tests suggest they were false positives.

With Phillies fans eager to see their team back in action on Monday, the franchise put out a video on Monday to get the Philly faithful even more fired up for the team’s return. The video features a moving tribute from the Phillies’ longtime radio voice and play-by-play man, Scott Franzke. 

When Franzke and fellow broadcaster Larry Andersen came on the air for the Phillies’ season opener last Friday, Franzke delivered a two-minute-long essay that summed up the significance of baseball and the sport’s place in society amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against systemic racism and police brutality. 

If you’re a regular listener to the Phillies on the radio, you’ve probably already heard Franzke’s address. If not, it’s a highly-recommended listen, as it really puts into perspective everything that is going on right now across the country. Franzke touches on the joy and happiness of having baseball back, but acknowledges the state in which the sport is resuming play.

Franzke’s tribute is accompanied by shots of an empty Citizens Bank Park, players working out, highlights from the team’s season-opening series last weekend at home against the Marlins, and the Phillie Phanatic sitting by himself and cheering on the Phillies. 

After the team plays in the Bronx on Monday and Tuesday, which could be altered due to Tropical Storm Isaias, the Phillies will return to Citizens Bank Park for a pair of home games on Wednesday and Thursday.

The team currently sits at 1-2 after losing two of three to the Marlins last weekend. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLB Phillies Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park Coronavirus Miami Marlins Marlins COVID-19 Scott Franzke Larry Andersen Yankees Baseball Yankee Stadium

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Actual physical activity begins at Eagles training camp today
Carroll - Eagles Training Camp

Government

COVID-19 restrictions could be tightened if case numbers continue to climb, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey COVID-19 cases

Parenting

Timeouts improve kids' behavior if you do them the right way
Parenting Timeouts

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles planning subtle changes to make offense more efficient
57_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

Streaming

How to watch the most talked about 2020 Emmy-nominated shows
Limited - Normal People on Hulu

Museums

National Constitution Center offering month of free admission
Constitution Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved