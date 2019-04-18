Nets guard calls Sixers' Embiid, Simmons 'disrespectful' for laughing about elbow shot

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are even at one game apiece as the playoff series shifts to the Barclays Center on Thursday night.

It's starting to look like this matchup may turn into a rivalry in the years to come — and this moment may be one to remember.

Several Nets players, including guard Caris LeVert, said they were not happy with the way Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons laughed about the hard elbow Embiid delivered to Jarrett Allen's face in game two.