Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Center City later this month

The three-day event runs Jan. 23-25 at the Convention Center with tattoo artists, live performances and vendor showcases.

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival Main Image Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A tattoo artist works on a client at a past Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival. The event returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in January 2026.

The 28th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival is set to return to Center City this month, bringing three days of tattoo culture, live performances and artist showcases to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Presented by Villain Arts, the event runs Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 25, and is expected to draw hundreds of tattoo artists from across the country and around the world. Artists will be tattooing throughout the weekend, offering walk-ins, consultations and live demonstrations alongside a full slate of vendors and onstage programming.

The festival is about more than just getting tattooed. Live entertainment and performance acts are scheduled across all three days, and vendor booths will feature everything from art and apparel to jewelry and tattoo-related merchandise. Daily tattoo contests add to the atmosphere, giving attendees plenty to take in even if they're not leaving with fresh ink.

Admission costs $25 for a single day or $50 for a three-day pass, with free entry for children under 12. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Programming begins Friday afternoon and runs into the evening, followed by full days on Saturday and a shorter schedule on Sunday. The event takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which is easily accessible by public transportation and within walking distance of hotels, restaurants and nightlife in Center City.

28th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival

Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 25
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tickets: $25 single day; $50 3-day pass

