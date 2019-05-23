Philadelphia Union mascot cheers on man taking a sledgehammer to a Center City car

May 23, 2019
The Philadelphia Union are currently sitting atop Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, tied with D.C. United at 24 points, and the team hasn't lost since mid-April. That sounds pretty good, right?
So imagine Philadelphians' confusion when they noticed Phang, the Union's recently-minted mascot, partaking in some Center City tomfoolery on Thursday afternoon.
Phang was spotted cheering on an unknown man as the man took a sledgehammer to a red car in Center City, confusing the hell out of some onlookers:
What we have here is a video of the Philadelphia Union's mascot, Phang, watching along gleefully as a man beats a car with a sledgehammer in downtown Philadelphia. Walter Wanderly's "Summer Samba" to accompany. God bless Reddit. Enjoy, everybody. #DOOP pic.twitter.com/XdkxYQ44L8— Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) May 23, 2019
People on Twitter also had questions, as you might imagine when you spot a mascot – or, as one Redditor described Phang, a "dino" – participating in this kind of activity:
Care to explain yourself, @PhilaUnionPhang? https://t.co/tQ8ipPnyfc— Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) May 23, 2019
Why is your mascot hitting a car with a sledge hammer in center city? Am I missing something— Daniel (@PistachioDanny) May 23, 2019
Who knew Phang was Team Ban Cars. 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/WZ3uHH8MZg— I Bike PHL (@BikeItPhl) May 23, 2019
Phang, for the record, invoked the Fifth Amendment:
May 23, 2019
The team's official Twitter account acknowledged the seemingly out-of-character move from Phang, with a telling reference to the color red:
He's not normally like this...it's just...red makes him angry 😬— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 23, 2019
Our best guess? This is probably part of a campaign leading up to the Union's rivalry game against New York Red Bulls on June 8.
A Union spokesperson told PhillyVoice the "dino" was, indeed, the real Phang.
“We got an anonymous tip of a rival’s car in the city, so we called in a few friends to take [care] of it," the team said in a tongue-in-cheek statement. "What do you expect? This is Philly.”
Between Gritty's normal hijinks, the Rita's Ice Guy going rogue earlier this week, and now Phang's antics, Philly's mascots are on a bit of a tear. Keep an eye out for Swoop.
