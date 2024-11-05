More Events:

November 05, 2024

Philadelphia Veterans Parade returns Sunday with a new route

Marchers will head up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval, the site of a festival with family-friendly activities and food trucks.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
The 10th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade takes place Nov. 10 along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It ends with a festival at Eakins Oval that includes food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The 10th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade will bring thousands of people to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday afternoon to honor those who have served in the military. 

The parade begins at noon, heading up the Parkway from 21st Street to Eakins Oval. This is a new route – last year's parade traveled along Market Street from Juniper Street to Fifth Street. 

Marchers include Veterans Service Organizations, Girl and Boy Scouts, military bands and the Wounded Warrior project. A number of motorcycle clubs from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also be riding through the parade. Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Albert El, a Philly native and volunteer at the Philadelphia VA Museum, will be the grand marshal. 

From noon to 4 p.m., Eakins Oval will host a festival that includes family-friendly activities, drinks and food trucks from Federal Donuts, Farina Pasta & Noodle, Grubaholics, Deke's BBQ and others.  

Veterans Day Parade and Festival

Sunday, Nov. 10
Noon to 4 p.m. | Free
Eakins Oval
2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

