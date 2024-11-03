More Events:

November 03, 2024

Kids can meet a baby cow and learn about agriculture at Please Touch Museum's Farm Day

The new event on Saturday, Nov. 9, will also have barnyard-themed crafts and story times.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
please touch museum farm day Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

During Please Touch Museum's new Farm Day event on Nov. 9, visitors can take a spin on the carousel or meet a live baby cow.

A new event next weekend at the Please Touch Museum aims to highlight the charms of life on the farm.

The children's museum will host its first Farm Day on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, will include kid-friendly agriculture-themed activities, story times and crafts, as well as the opportunity to meet a baby cow. 

Throughout the day, families can partake in farm-themed art projects. They can build and decorate miniature farms out of cardboard, paint barnyard scenes and make a mini hay bale "kicker" — a device which helps farmers load bales of hay into their trucks. Kids can also plant their own seeds and explore a sensory bin full of farm-themed objects with varying textures.

There will also be interactive story times featuring barnyard tales and a video about the dairy process, from "cow to cup." Representatives from Walter B. Saul High School in Roxborough, which specializes in agricultural fields, will lead workshops in how to churn butter and halter a horse, and also will engage in a "fashion show" wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Visitors can also meet-and-greet with a local dairy farmer or say hello to a dairy calf. Those who prefer fake animals to live ones can take a spin on the museum's historic carousel, which is full of farm animal sculptures like horses, rabbits, cats, pigs and goats.

Please Touch Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and general admission tickets cost $22.

Farm Day

Saturday, Nov. 9
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | $22 admission
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia

