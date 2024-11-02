Philly Zine Fest returns to Temple University with 150 exhibitors and create-your-own station

At the Philly Zine Fest, 150 exhibitors will display, sell and trade their works in what organizers believe will be the largest event in its 22-year history.

A "zine," short for magazine or fanzine, is generally a short-form and self-published work — including short stories, pictures, artwork and any content related to specific interests and subcultures.

The event will be at Temple University's Mitten Hall on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of the staples has become the free station where exhibitors and attendees can create their own zines using various tools, including a laser printer supplied by Temple, a mimeograph machine and typewriters from South Philly-based typewriter repair shop Philly Typewriter.

IV/Philly Zine Fest Above, a photo from the zine-making station at the 2023 Philly Zine Fest.

The 2024 Philly Zine Fest Anthology, a black-and-white collection containing work from exhibitors, will be available for free while supplies last. A box will be outside of Mitten Hall on Broad Street during event hours to allow the public to take or leave a zine.

The event was established in 2002 and is organized by the Soapbox: Community Print Shop & Zine Library. This will be the third straight year Temple University is hosting and sponsoring the event. Soapbox estimates that last year's festival had about 1,000 attendees.

Saturday, Nov. 9

10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Temple University, Mitten Hall

1913 N. Broad St., Philadelphia