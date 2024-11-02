More Events:

November 02, 2024

Philly Zine Fest returns to Temple University with 150 exhibitors and create-your-own station

The annual craft event, which was established in 2002, will be at Mitten Hall on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Philly Zine Fest PROVIDED IMAGE/Philly Zine Fest

The Philly Zine Fest will be at Temple University's Mitten Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9 Above, a photo from last year's event.

At the Philly Zine Fest, 150 exhibitors will display, sell and trade their works in what organizers believe will be the largest event in its 22-year history.

A "zine," short for magazine or fanzine, is generally a short-form and self-published work — including short stories, pictures, artwork and any content related to specific interests and subcultures.

The event will be at Temple University's Mitten Hall on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of the staples has become the free station where exhibitors and attendees can create their own zines using various tools, including a laser printer supplied by Temple, a mimeograph machine and typewriters from South Philly-based typewriter repair shop Philly Typewriter.

Philly zine making stationIV/Philly Zine Fest

Above, a photo from the zine-making station at the 2023 Philly Zine Fest.


The 2024 Philly Zine Fest Anthology, a black-and-white collection containing work from exhibitors, will be available for free while supplies last. A box will be outside of Mitten Hall on Broad Street during event hours to allow the public to take or leave a zine.

The event was established in 2002 and is organized by the Soapbox: Community Print Shop & Zine Library. This will be the third straight year Temple University is hosting and sponsoring the event. Soapbox estimates that last year's festival had about 1,000 attendees.

Saturday, Nov. 9
10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Temple University, Mitten Hall
1913 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
