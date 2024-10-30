M&M's Rescue Squad adds 'BOOth' in South Philly to free service that restocks candy supplies

Halloween is full of haunts, but none quite so spooky as reaching the bottom of your candy stash as trick-or-treaters stand in your doorway holding open their bags expectantly.

Thankfully, the Mars candy company is swooping in to save the day with the return of its M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad. The service, only available Thursday, Oct. 31, allows people nationwide to order free Mars-brand goodies and receive them in about 30 minutes through Gopuff, a delivery service based in Philadelphia. This year, Mars is also unveiling a pop-up "BOOth" in South Philly that will give out candy to those who need to quickly restock.

To take advantage of the M&M's Rescue Squad, consumers in participating locations can register online starting at 5 p.m. Thursday to request their free treats.

A 2024 survey of U.S. adults found that 78% feel most anxious on Halloween about running out of candy, making it the top cause of stress related to the spooky holiday, according to Mars. Last year, during the M&M's Rescue Squad debut, Philadelphia ranked as one of the top two places with the most calls to the service to restock candy. So Mars is ensuring Philly trick-or-treat stashes stay full this time around with the new Halloween Rescue BOOth pop-up in Columbus Square Park (1100 Wharton Street).

The BOOth will be open in the park from 6-8 p.m. To use it, people can simply stop by the pop-up, place a request through the booth's "phone" and receive an instant restock of goodies. Anyone 13-years-old or younger will need a parent or guardian to visit the booth. Another BOOth is opening in Westfield, New Jersey, the other location with the most "out of candy" calls to the rescue squad last year.

Provided Image/M&M’S People who are running low on candy to give away during trick-or-treating can head to Columbus Square Park and visit the M&M's Halloween Rescue 'BOOth' to restock.

"As an authority on Halloween, Mars continuously listens to our consumers and we're excited to inspire moments of everyday happiness all season long, and on Halloween night, with M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad," Tim LeBel, president of sales at Mars Wrigley North America, said in a release. "Whether you're treating yourself with our M&M'S Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie or looking to impress trick-or-treaters with Mars Wrigley variety bags – Mars will make sure you, and your candy bowl, are covered this Halloween."

Mars introduced milk chocolate pumpkin pie this fall as a new M&M's flavor. It joined returning seasonal favorites like Twix and Snickers "Ghoulish Green," M&M'S "Ghoul's Blend" and Snickers Pumpkins.

Thursday, Oct. 31



6-8 p.m. | Free



Columbus Square Park



1100 Wharton St., Philadelphia