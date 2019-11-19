More News:

November 19, 2019

Philadelphia woman charged in death of quadriplegic daughter

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Yelena NE Philly Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged this week with murder and related offenses in the death of her quadriplegic daughter, 32-year-old Yulia Nezhikhovskaya.

A Northeast Philadelphia woman is facing homicide charges in the death of her 32-year-old daughter, a quadriplegic woman who was found dead at their shared home late last year.

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged this week with murder and related offenses, police said.

On Dec. 17, 2018, authorities responded to a call for help in the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue. Inside, authorities pronounced Yulia Nezhikhovskaya dead at the scene.

The victim was transferred to the Medical Examiner's Officer, where it was later determined she died of drug intoxication ruled to be homicide. An investigation into the death took nearly a year before charges were brought forward. 

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter acknowledged the difficulty of caring for an individual with such a challenging condition, but said it never should have come to this.

"It is terrible and you would hope that anybody in those situations would reach out for help," Coulter said.

Neighbors who spoke to 6ABC expressed shock at the charges against Nezhikhovskaya, who was described as a friendly member of the community.

A preliminary hearing for Nezhikhovskaya is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Northeast Philadelphia Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles have gone from would-be dynasty to total disappointment
Carson-Wentz-intros_111819_usat

Gun Violence

'Mass shootings' are underreported in Philadelphia, Temple researchers say
Temple mass shootings

Adult Health

Why you should take dry eye symptoms seriously
Dry Eye Syndrome Blindness

Sixers

How Sixers got back on track with blowout win over Cleveland Cavaliers
Sixers-Cavs-Embiid_111819_usat

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved