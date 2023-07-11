More Sports:

July 11, 2023

Phillies 2023 MLB Draft pick tracker (Rounds 11-20)

All the Phillies' selections on the draft's final day.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
MLB-Draft-2023-Seattle.jpg Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB Draft stage in Seattle.

The MLB Draft rolls on and will conclude Tuesday with the Phillies looking to build on taking Aidan Miller at 27th overall, followed by seven other players on Day 2.

It took until the sixth round for the Phils to take a college player, and a pitcher, in George Klassen. In all, they've taken three pitchers and five position players through Round 10. Their first three picks were high schoolers and the last five were all college ballplayers.

There will be 10 more choices made on the final day of the draft. Here's a look at who the Phillies have taken already:

RoundPlayer, PositionSchool
1 (27)Aidan Miller, 3B/SS J.W. Mitchell High School (FL)
3 (98)Devin Saltiban, SS Hilo HS (HI) 
4 (130)TayShaun Walton, OF IMG Academy (FL)
6 (193) George Klassen, P Minnesota
7 (223)Jake Eddington, PMissouri State
8 (253) Bryson Ware, 3BAuburn
9 (283)Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 
10 (313) Cam Brown, PTCU


And a look at the third-day picks, which we'll update as the draft rolls on:

RoundPlayer, PositionSchool
11 (343)Kehden Hettiger, CSierra Canyon School (CA)
12 (373)Brandon Beckel, PTexas Tech
13 (403)Marty Gair, PFla. SouthWestern State College
14 (433)Zach Arnold, SSHouston
15 (463)Jared Thomas, CLoyola Marymount
16 (493)Luke Russo, PEastern Michigan
17 (523)A.J. Shaver, OF Fla. SouthWestern State College 
18 (553)
Ethan Chenault, PUNC Wilmington
19 (583)  
20 (613)  


The most recent noteworthy player the Phillies have taken later than the 10th round is Logan O'Hoppe, a catching prospect who was traded to the Angels for outfielder Brandon Marsh last summer. He was taken in the 23rd round in 2018.

Other recent late-round picks who've made an impact are few and far between. Darick Hall was a 2016 14th rounder, Darin Ruf was a 2009 20th rounder, Jake Diekman was a 2007 30th rounder, and Vance Worley was a 20th rounder in 2005. That's it for the last 20 years.

Maybe they can buck the trend and find someone who'll contribute someday with their 10 later-round picks.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Tesla driver dragged Philly cop 200 feet during traffic stop, police say
Tesla drags cop

Sponsored

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Pazionis-RT.png

Eagles

Eagles 2023 training camp preview: Edge rusher
051123JoshSweat

Food & Drink

Dos Caminos brings its popular margaritas to the shore with Atlantic City restaurant
dos caminos atlantic city

Holiday

Bastille Day in Philly: Where to find burlesque shows, French food and drink specials this weekend
2023 Bastille Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved