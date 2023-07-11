Phillies 2023 MLB Draft pick tracker (Rounds 11-20)

The MLB Draft rolls on and will conclude Tuesday with the Phillies looking to build on taking Aidan Miller at 27th overall, followed by seven other players on Day 2.

It took until the sixth round for the Phils to take a college player, and a pitcher, in George Klassen. In all, they've taken three pitchers and five position players through Round 10. Their first three picks were high schoolers and the last five were all college ballplayers.

There will be 10 more choices made on the final day of the draft. Here's a look at who the Phillies have taken already:



Round Player, Position School 1 (27) Aidan Miller, 3B/SS J.W. Mitchell High School (FL)

3 (98) Devin Saltiban, SS Hilo HS (HI) 4 (130) TayShaun Walton, OF IMG Academy (FL)

6 (193) George Klassen, P Minnesota 7 (223) Jake Eddington, P Missouri State 8 (253) Bryson Ware, 3B Auburn 9 (283) Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 10 (313) Cam Brown, P TCU





And a look at the third-day picks, which we'll update as the draft rolls on:

Round Player, Position School 11 (343) Kehden Hettiger, C Sierra Canyon School (CA) 12 (373) Brandon Beckel, P Texas Tech 13 (403) Marty Gair, P Fla. SouthWestern State College 14 (433) Zach Arnold, SS Houston 15 (463) Jared Thomas, C Loyola Marymount 16 (493) Luke Russo, P Eastern Michigan 17 (523) A.J. Shaver, OF Fla. SouthWestern State College 18 (553)

Ethan Chenault, P UNC Wilmington 19 (583) 20 (613)





The most recent noteworthy player the Phillies have taken later than the 10th round is Logan O'Hoppe, a catching prospect who was traded to the Angels for outfielder Brandon Marsh last summer. He was taken in the 23rd round in 2018.

Other recent late-round picks who've made an impact are few and far between. Darick Hall was a 2016 14th rounder, Darin Ruf was a 2009 20th rounder, Jake Diekman was a 2007 30th rounder, and Vance Worley was a 20th rounder in 2005. That's it for the last 20 years.

Maybe they can buck the trend and find someone who'll contribute someday with their 10 later-round picks.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports