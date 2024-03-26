Can Phillies repeat extremely good injury luck again?

It may not seem like it, but one of the main reasons the Phillies were so successful last season was their extreme good health.

Yes, Bryce Harper had a high profile injury requiring Tommy John surgery, but he rushed back, and still played in 126 games. In all, Harper was joined by eight of his teammates in playing 100 games or more in 2023.

The pitching staff was similarly healthy. The trio of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker combined to make every one of their starts last season, with Ranger Suarez the only starter with an injury of note.

In all, the Phillies placed a player on the injured list 20 total times — the fifth fewest in all of baseball. Not surprisingly, the only teams with fewer injured players all had good 2023 seasons (the Astros, Guardians, Mariners and Diamondbacks).

With a grueling six-month, 162-game season, it's an even more important factor in baseball than it is in other major sports. More games, more chances to get hurt.

Those 20 injured players in Philly spent a total of 890 games unable to perform, which sounds like a lot but it's not. That was the fourth fewest of any team last season according to the Associated Press. For some contrast, the Dodgers had 33 players injured for 2,465 total days. And they still won 100 games.

Category Stat MLB rank

Players on IL 20 5th fewest Days spent on IL 890 4th fewest $$ spent on injured players $12.5m 9th fewest Total batters used 44 2nd fewest Total pitchers used 26 3rd fewest





In the table above the health of the 2023 squad is apparent. They used the second fewest number of hitters and third fewest total different pitchers. This all coming from a batting order that had was 28.4 years old — the 10th oldest, and 29.8 years old on the pitching staff — the eighth oldest. They'll be even older in 2024.

The training staff should be proud. But also worried. That was extremely lucky.

Philadelphia enters the 2024 season with half of their 26-man roster (13 players) over the age of 30 — which likely makes their bodies more vulnerable to wear and tear, as well as injuries. They also will start the year with a trio of MLB players — Walker, Orion Kirkering and Dylan Covey, already on the injured list. And this doesn't even factor for Bryce Harper, who will be ready on Opening Day but missed time in the spring with a nagging back injury that surely will pop up again.

Two of the biggest reasons the Phillies fell apart in the World Series two seasons ago is that they ran out of gas, and lacked depth. As we outlined above, the team didn't really need depth in 2023. Will they need it this year?

Spencer Turnbull is slated to be the fifth starter to start the season. Most Phillies fans have never heard of him, though he too has had a ton of injury issues over his career. After him, there isn't much depth. Phils fans the last few years who had tickets to "bullpen games" that saw Matt Strahm as the opening pitcher know full well about this team's need for deeper pitching reserves.

When it comes to the everyday players the team does seem more prepared. Between Whit Merrifield (OF, 2B), Alec Bohm (3B, 1B), Bryson Stott (2B, SS), Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas (all three OF spots) and Edmundo Sosa (basically every defensive position) the Phillies have a lot of versatility to withstand minor injuries and move players around.

With Opening Day later this week, there are a lot of predictions being made as to whether the Phillies can win the NL East and make another deep postseason run.

With a roster once again overflowing with superstar talent, there's no reason to over think it. The Phillies can achieve everything they aspire to — if they can stay healthy. That's the ballgame.

