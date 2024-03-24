Phillies extend contract of pitcher Matt Strahm

The Phillies bullpen is by many measures as good as it's been in a very long time.

According to MLB.com, it'a actually the best unit in baseball:

An unsung member of the Phillies relief corps is Matt Strahm, who earned a contract extension Sunday, the team announced, that will keep him in Philly until at least 2025, with a team option in place for 2026. He'll earn $7.5 million next season, Matt Gelb reports. The option year will pay $4.5 million but will escalate to $7.5 million if he pitches 60 or more innings.