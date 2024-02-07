More Sports:

Phillies will wear Phillie Phanatic batting practice hats this season

The Phillies' batting practice cap in 2024 will feature a Phillie Phanatic logo.

By Shamus Clancy
Phillie-Phanatic-Batting-Practice-Cap Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

The Phillies will rep the Phanatic on their batting practice caps this season.

With Phillies Truck Day on Thursday making the voyage to Clearwater, baseball is creeping back into focus. As the Phillies look to make their third straight playoff appearance, they will be doing so in style this season.

When it comes to their batting practice look before games, the Phillies will be sporting an incredible cap that features the iconic Phillie Phanatic, as noted by Paul Lukas of UniWatch with some of the league's hats popping up for purchase online:

Perfection. 

The Phillies will have a City Connect uniform set from Nike this season and the rumors/leaks circulating have them as blue and yellow, an ode to the city flag and and the colors they used in the late 1930s, with horrific font. They should've just gone all in with the Phanatic! Pink and green uniforms wear it looks like there's a fuzzy texture on the jerseys. Boom. They'd print money. 

MORE: Ranking the best Phillies second basemen ever

