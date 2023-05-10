Five awards from the Phillies' quick sweep of the Blue Jays

The Phillies won a pair of games in between off days at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday and Wednesday for a brief 2-game sweep.

The series victory showcased some timely hitting and powerful pitching and has the Phillies a game from being back at .500 again.

As we do after each series, here are five awards:

The "Aces are Back" Award: Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler

The Phillies rotation has been unreliable and frustrating to start the year but against Toronto, both of their top arms pitched like aces. First on Tuesday, Nola went six strong allowing just two runs and five hits in a decisive Phillies win, 8-4.

Then Wednesday Wheeler outdid him, making it through seven innings scattering three hits and a solo homer. Outings like this are what will bide the Phillies time as they try and get healthy and find some sort of consistency with their bats before hittin season arrives this summer.

The "Clutch Catcher" Award: J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto — the best catcher in baseball — is no stranger to being clutch. He hit a memorable inside the park home run in the postseason last October and a game-winning homer in Houston in the World Series.

Add to those heroics a game-tying hit to get the Phillies on the board and force extra innings Wednesday:

The "Thank You Very Much" Award: Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays defense

The Phillies had a pair of runners on in the 10th inning when Bryce Harper came to the plate with a chance to be a hero. A would-be groundout (and should have been inning-ending double play) turned into a walk off, after an error from the arm of Bo Bichette allowed Bryson Stott to score. A tight 2-1 victory — as ugly as it might have been — counts the same as a blowout win and the Phillies will take it.