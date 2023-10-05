More Sports:

October 05, 2023

Phillies-Braves: NLDS Games 1 and 2 start times announced

NLDS Games 1 and 2 between the Phillies and Braves will each start at 6:07 p.m. ET.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryson-Stott-Grand-Slam-Phillies-MArlins-NL-Wild-Card-Game-2-2023-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Stott and the Phillies are on to Atlanta.

The Phillies are on to the NLDS and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves, with the start times for Games 1 and 2 down in Atlanta getting released Thursday morning

First pitch will be at 6:07 p.m. ET for each, with the best-of-five series being broadcast on TBS the whole way through. 

Here's the current look of the playoff series' schedule:

Game - Date Time Location TV 
G1 - Sat., Oct. 76:07 p.m. ET @ATL TBS 
G2 - Mon., Oct. 96:07 p.m. ET @ATL TBS 
*G3 - Wed., Oct. 11TBA PHI TBS 
*G4 - Thu., Oct. 12TBA PHI TBS 
*G5 - Sat., Oct. 14TBA @ATL TBS 

*If necessary

Behind a spectacular outing from Aaron Nola and a game-breaking grand slam from Bryson Stott on Wednesday night, the Phillies put away the upstart Miami Marlins by a final of 7-1 to take the NL Wild Card Series 2-0 in front of an electric Citizens Bank Park crowd of more than 45,000-strong. 

The rival Braves, meanwhile, stood by watching, as their dominant play for the majority of the season captured them the division title early, and with it, an opening-round bye. 

The Phillies beat the Braves in the NLDS last postseason in what became a miracle run to the World Series, and if Red October is going to make it all the way back there, then the road will once again have to go through a powerhouse Atlanta.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson likes his club's odds though.

"They have a great club, don't sell them short at all," Thomson said during the Wild Card winning celebration Wednesday night. "But I think we do match up. I think our offense can go against anybody's. Our two starters [Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola] are really pitching well right now. They're on a roll and, hopefully, they stay on a roll.

"[The Braves] a really good ball club, so we got a tough test, but I think it'll be a good series." 

Nick Tricome

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

