Phillies-Braves: NLDS Games 1 and 2 start times announced

The Phillies are on to the NLDS and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves, with the start times for Games 1 and 2 down in Atlanta getting released Thursday morning.

First pitch will be at 6:07 p.m. ET for each, with the best-of-five series being broadcast on TBS the whole way through.

Here's the current look of the playoff series' schedule:

Game - Date Time Location TV G1 - Sat., Oct. 7 6:07 p.m. ET @ATL TBS G2 - Mon., Oct. 9 6:07 p.m. ET @ATL TBS *G3 - Wed., Oct. 11 TBA PHI TBS *G4 - Thu., Oct. 12 TBA PHI TBS *G5 - Sat., Oct. 14 TBA @ATL TBS

*If necessary

Behind a spectacular outing from Aaron Nola and a game-breaking grand slam from Bryson Stott on Wednesday night, the Phillies put away the upstart Miami Marlins by a final of 7-1 to take the NL Wild Card Series 2-0 in front of an electric Citizens Bank Park crowd of more than 45,000-strong.

The rival Braves, meanwhile, stood by watching, as their dominant play for the majority of the season captured them the division title early, and with it, an opening-round bye.

The Phillies beat the Braves in the NLDS last postseason in what became a miracle run to the World Series, and if Red October is going to make it all the way back there, then the road will once again have to go through a powerhouse Atlanta.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson likes his club's odds though.

"They have a great club, don't sell them short at all," Thomson said during the Wild Card winning celebration Wednesday night. "But I think we do match up. I think our offense can go against anybody's. Our two starters [Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola] are really pitching well right now. They're on a roll and, hopefully, they stay on a roll.

"[The Braves] a really good ball club, so we got a tough test, but I think it'll be a good series."

