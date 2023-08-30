WATCH: Bryce Harper crushes 300th career homer for the Phillies lead

More Sports:

Bryce Harper crushes 300th career homer for the Phillies lead

Everyone in Citizens Bank Park knew as soon as they heard the crack of the bat.

By Nick Tricome
Bryce-Harper-300th-Homer-Phillies-Angels-8.30.23-MLB.jpg Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper looks to the Phillies' dugout and starts celebrating as he moves to round the bases on his 300th career home run.

Down a run late with one on, and who else?

Bryce Harper turned on the first pitch he saw from Angels reliever Matt Moore, launching one into the right-field seats for the 8-7 Phillies lead heading into the ninth, and for Harper himself, career home run No. 300. 

Check out the momentum-shifting, and milestone-crossing, two-run shot below:

Yeah, everyone in Citizens Bank Park knew as soon as they heard the crack of the bat. And of course, the moment was capped off with a curtain call and a flash of the "Phillies" logo across his chest.

The homer was Harper's 15th on the season and his 10th alone this month, continuing what's been an unreal power surge for the Phillies through August. 

It also put them on the brink of a three-game sweep of the Angels and their sixth consecutive win, but a blown Craig Kimbrel save put a pause on those plans, with the Phils ultimately going on to drop Wednesday's series finale 10-8. 

Still, wins in five of their last six, a 17-10 run through August with an astronomical 59 home runs hit as a team, and a 4.5-game buffer built up over the NL Wild Card race, the Phillies will definitely take that. 

Plus a major career mark for their biggest star. 

