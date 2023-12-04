More Sports:

December 04, 2023

Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson through 2025

The Phillies no longer have a lame duck manager.

Evan Macy
Rob-Thomson-Phillies-World-Series-Intro-Game-3-2022-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies manager Rob Thomson salutes the crowd after being introduced ahead of Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park back on November 1, 2022.

Whether you're still on board with " Philly Rob" or you're still licking your wounds from his controversial postseason as Phillies' manager, the organization is bringing back the skipper for at least two more seasons (pending a firing).

With his deal set to expire after next season, the Phillies front office didn't want to have a lame duck manager, so he's gotten one year added to his deal. One less thing to worry about next season.

The Phils have a 155-118 regular season record since he was named manager in June of 2022, and have obviously made two very deep postseason runs. He's got a reputation for being a player's manager, and tapped into some younger talented players like Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, each of whom as emerged as an everyday player. 

He also can over or under-manage, as many are critical of during the 2023 postseason run. He stuck with a flawed batting order, for better or for worse, stuck with a struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer, and often left his starting pitchers in a bit too long.

Still, he's gotten spectacular results and is already one of the most accomplished managers in over 100 years of Phillies history.

Evan Macy
